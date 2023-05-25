Boston Celtics injury report - Malcolm Brogdon is playing through a partial tear that he suffered in NBA Conference Finals Game 1

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in his tendon in his right arm in the conference finals against the Miami Heat. Brogodon sustained the injury in Game 1 of the series but hasn't been sidelined for the last three games.

The Reigning 6th Man of the Year is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting on 35/21/78 splits against Miami. Brogdon was uber-efficient in the regular season and in the conference semis against the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting an efficient 52.3% from deep.

His dip in form was concerning against Miami, but with a recent revelation about his injury coming to light, it's understandable why he may have struggled in the conference finals.

According to The Athletic, Malcolm Brogdon exacerbated a golfer's elbow injury he played through during the Sixers' series by tearing his tendon during a box-out with the Heat's Kevon Love.

Brogdon has reportedly struggled with pain and swelling in his right arm, limiting his impact. However, the former Rookie of the Year aims to continue playing when called upon in the playoffs. The backup guard will assess his options regarding a possible surgery in the offseason for the surgery.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm, per @JaredWeissNBA Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm, per @JaredWeissNBA https://t.co/jPyC5ghD7F

Malcolm Brogdon's injury could hamper the Boston Celtics' chances of coming back from a 3-1 deficit

The Boston Celtics were down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in their conference finals series but have made it 3-1 ahead of Game 5 at home. There is some optimism about them potentially doing the unthinkable and becoming the first team in history to come back from 3-0 down.

The Celtics have relied on their depth during their regular season success. Malcolm Brogdon was integral to that. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting on 48/44/87 splits during the regular season, guiding the Celtics to the No. 2 spot in the East.

Coming off the bench, Brogdon was able to provide the Celtics tremendous stability on offense and even bail them out when they were enduring a rough patch. However, Malcolm Brogdon's right arm injury has limited him from doing that in the conference finals.

It is a significant bump for the Celtics and one of the crucial reasons behind their 3-0 deficit to start the series. Nevertheless, the Celtics found another contributor in Grant Williams in this series, who has played significant minutes in the last three games amid Brogdon's struggles.

Williams has averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 65.0%, including 63.6% from deep.

