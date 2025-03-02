Boston Celtics injury report (Mar. 2): Latest on Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis availability

The Boston Celtics have three of their key players on the injury report ahead of their marquee afternoon clash against the Denver Nuggets at the TD Garden on Sunday. Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis find themselves on the IR as the Celtics look to snap a two-game skid.

Brown has been listed as questionable with right knee pain. However, it is worth noting that he did suit up in the team's 123-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He ended with 37 points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 13-24 from the field and 4-6 from the deep. Holiday (right-hand mallet finger injury) and Porzingis (non-COVID illness) did not play in the last game.

"We should have won this game": Jaylen Brown believes the Boston Celtics could have had the better of the Cavs

Jaylen Brown suggested that all was not over between the two teams as he dished out a stern statement right after the Boston Celtics loss on Friday. He said he was "looking forward to the next time" as the hosts suffered a back-to-back loss — the first one against the Detroit Pistons earlier.

The 4x NBA All-Star also credited the Cavaliers for their impressive win while adding that the absence of Holiday and Porzingis shouldn't deter the side from propping up wins.

“I think it was a good fight. Give credit to Cleveland, they played well. They shot the ball incredibly well, made timely baskets, and climbed back into the game on the road. That’s tough to do. So, you’ve gotta give them credit. We’ll look at it on film and get better and see spots we can all improve on. But regardless of who was sitting out, we should have won this game."

The Celtics couldn't capitalize on their strong start as Cleveland showed why they were the top-seeded side in the East with a furious rally. In the end, Boston fell short and will now look to get back to winning ways against a stern Nuggets outfit.

