Boston Celtics Injury Report (March 29): Latest on Al Horford and Payton Pritchard's status

The Boston Celtics will play the second-last game of a six-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The team has come to life during the final stretch of the season, winning seven games in a row. In fact, Boston has won 12 out of its last 13 games and will look to close the season out as high as it can.

Ad

As the Celtics prepare for a crucial matchup, fans might wonder about the availability of key contributors Al Horford and Payton Pritchard. Horford (toe) has had a rough season in terms of injuries and has only made 56 appearances for the Boston Celtics. He is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, Payton Pritchard (left hip) has been a constant for the team and has played 72 games this season. But, he might finally miss one as he is questionable to play against San Antonio. Apart from Horford and Pritchard, the team will also need to monitor Xavier Tillman, who is also questionable.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Finally, JD Davison (G League) and Drew Peterson (G League) are set to miss Saturday’s game. On the other hand, the Spurs will be without De’Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Charles Bassey and Riley Minix.

Al Horford and Payton Pritchard could be rested against the Spurs

Al Horford was active in the Celtics’ previous game Wednesday, which ended in a 132-102 win over the Phoenix Suns. The 38-year-old saw 26 minutes of action, recording 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Payton Pritchard was also key, recording seven points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Ad

Pritchard and Horford might not be the biggest names on the roster, but they’re still key for the Boston Celtics' hopes of going back-to-back as champions. As such, the team could rest both Horford and Pritchard against an ill-equipped Spurs team to keep them out of harm’s way.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs?

Ad

The Celtics-Spurs game will take place at AT&T Center on Saturday. The game will go live at 8 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network SW and NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game live with NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of adjustments the Celtics make if they decide to rest Al Horford and Payton Pritchard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.