Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov 13): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's availability

The Boston Celtics will be playing their 10th game of the season when they face off against the New York Knicks on Monday, Nov. 13. The Celtics have won their last two games and look to be building some momentum now that the season is in full swing.

At the time of writing, both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are expected to participate in the contest against New York. Tatum has been performing at a borderline MVP level to begin the season. He's more decisive on offense, attacking out of the post, pressuring the rim, and getting to the line with regularity.

Tatum's altered shot profile has allowed him to become even more of an offensive threat for the Celtics. He's also been one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear that Tatum has his eyes set on winning a championship this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Jaylen Brown is still looking for some consistency in his play. He's had some big games for the Celtics this season, but that has been mixed in with some difficult nights, both in terms of scoring and defending. Brown is an All-NBA second-team talent and recently signed the biggest contract in NBA history. He will undoubtedly find consistency as the season progresses.

The Boston Celtics supercharged their roster this summer

After falling short in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics front office decided to shake things up. They traded away Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Grant Williams along with some of their role-playing talent, as they searched to add more star power to their rotation.

In came Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Now, the Celtics have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. Porzingis has provided Boston with elite floor spacing, which is getting the best out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They also have two exception point-of-attack defenders in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

Boston's bench unit has been a cause for concern this season. Al Horford isn't making his usual impact since moving to the bench role, and Payton Pritchard started the new season in a gnarly shooting funk. However, Pritchard appears to be back on track, and Horford's value goes beyond his boxscore production.

As such, concerns about Boston's bench appear to have been premature. Of course, Sam Hauser's incredible shooting ability has been a big plus, too.

The Celtics are expected to be among the contenders for an NBA championship this season. Early signs would suggest those expectations are more than valid.