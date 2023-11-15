Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov 15): Latest update on Jayson Tatum, Derrick White’s availability 

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White are expected to play for the Boston Celtics as they battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night (Nov. 15) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Both Tatum and White are not listed in the Celtics' injury report for the big-time showdown against the Sixers.

However, the Boston Celtics' other big name right now, Kristaps Porzingis, could be out for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to CLNS Media's Josue Pavon, Kristaps Porzingis is currently listed as "questionable" for the said game after suffering a right knee contusion.

Kristaps Porzingis started for the Boston Celtics in their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the New York Knicks and finished with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one block in nearly 33 and a half minutes of play.

However, being in the back end of a back-to-back put the Boston Celtics in a precarious position as to whether they will activate Kristaps Porzingis against the Philadelphia 76ers, especially since they need someone to put much premium on Joel Embiid defensively.

Meanwhile, Neemias Queta remains questionable for the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers game, and he is expected to continue sitting out as he was not activated against the New York Knicks.

Jayson Tatum sees enough of 'tough shooting nights' after scorching for Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum took flight for the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter as they pulled away to beat the New York Knicks, 114-98, on Tuesday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

Tatum finished with 35 points, 17 coming in the fourth, as he led the Celtics' breakaway. He went 13-for-23 from the field, 6-of-8 in the fourth period, a far cry from his recent field goal struggles.

After the game, Jayson Tatum said:

“I’ve played enough games, had enough tough shooting nights. All really, really good scorers know it just takes one to change your momentum and change how you feel about yourself shooting the ball. And once you see one go in, you just feel a lot better about yourself."

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is glad that they got to showcase the best they got against their longtime rivals. Mazzulla said:

“I love games like this because it’s going to reveal who we are, what we’ve been doing, and where we need to get better. You’re not playing as well as you can be, and you’re only down one. You’ve got to be thankful for that because it could be a lot worse. And I thought our guys just stuck with it, with the right mindset.”

Up next for the Celtics are the Sixers, who could be up for a brewing rivalry as they share the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings at 8-2.