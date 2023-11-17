Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov 17): Latest update on Latest update on Jaylen Brown, Al-Horford and Kristaps Porzingis’ availability 

The Boston Celtics (9-2) face the Toronto Raptors (5-6) on Friday, Nov. 17. They will be playing in their second in-season tournament game of the season. Boston currently sits first in East Group C. This contest will be Toronto's first taste of in-season basketball.

At the time of writing, both Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are listed as questionable. Both All-Star talents missed the Celtics' win over the Philadephia 76ers due to injury. Al Horford is listed as probable on the injury report despite dealing with a toe sprain.

Boston's depth will ensure the franchise can navigate the absence of one or two of their stars. There is enough talent within the roster to allow other players an opportunity in a bigger role, which is what we saw from Jrue Holiday and Derrick White in the team's last game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, Brown and Porzingis are integral members of the team's rotation and make the Celtics a sterner opponent when they're in the line-up. Still, it's unlikely that Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff will look to rush either of their All-Star talents back from injury.

Porzingis has been a standout for the Celtics since joining the franchise during the offseason. He has played 10 games for his new team, averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, shooting 56.5% from the field and 40.8% from deep.

Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level for the Boston Celtics

Over the first few weeks of the season, the Boston Celtics have received considerable praise for their egalitarian approach to their offense. The ball is moving, and every star is getting a chance to shine. However, Jayson Tatum is still the clear-cut best player on the roster.

The St. Louis native has incorporated more post-play into his offensive skillset this season and now looks like one of the best three-level scoring threats in the NBA. He's currently averaging 28.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range.

Tatum has also been one of the league's best defenders this season, mixing in point-of-attack defense and help defense to ensure the Celtics switching system has been operating at an elite level. As such, Tatum finds himself in the early running to be an MVP candidate.

The Celtics star will likely face competition from Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. Nevertheless, Tatum's latest developments will ensure the Celtics are seen as genuine championship contenders, and that could be more important to a player who has consistently struggled to get over the hump in recent years.