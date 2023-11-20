Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov. 20): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown availability

One of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may not be available for the Boston Celtics on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Boston will cap off their four-game road trip with the second night of a back-to-back set in North Carolina. The Celtics eked out a 102-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six games. They may have to try pushing it to seven consecutive games without one of their superstars.

Tatum has not missed a game for the Eastern Conference powerhouse this season. That trend is likely to continue despite Boston’s hectic schedule. The All-NBA forward played 35 minutes but had an off night for the Celtics. He had 20 points on 7-13 shooting to go with nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Jayson Tatum’s eight turnovers, though, were glaring. He had four times as many as any player between both teams. “JT” will be looking to redeem himself in less than 24 hours against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jaylen Brown might be the All-Star that could be unavailable in Charlotte. Brown was questionable heading into the game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to an adductor strain. Boston’s training staff closely monitored him until he was cleared to play.

The Celtics might not push their luck and sideline the two-time All-Star. Groin injuries are quite tricky, which could be reason enough for Boston to hold out its starting shooting guard.

Jaylen Brown has already missed one game this season. He was unavailable against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 15 due to a non-Covid-related illness. The Celtics, though, pulled through with a win behind Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Boston will be confident about their chances against the Charlotte Hornets without “JB” and in the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Boston Celtics’ starting five, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, may be the best in the NBA

Many were worried that the Boston Celtics’ major lineup changes in the offseason could pull the team down. They traded longtime former captain Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal. Smart was a beloved figure in Boston and one of its most outspoken leaders.

Celtics president of basketball operations also let go of Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams, two key players in last year’s rotation. Brogdon was the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner while Williams is one of the league’s best defenders and rim protectors.

In return, the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis who have been both inserted into the starting lineup. The two, together with Derrick White, have only maximized what Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can do.

Leading into Sunday’s game, the quintet of Tatum, Brown, Porzingis, Holiday and White was the most-played lineup this season. They also have a +35.3 net rating, which is nearly five points better than the Denver Nuggets’ championship core. Mike Malone’s unit comprising Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson are second with +30.7.

The Boston Celtics’ starting five is the biggest reason why they lead the NBA with an 11-2 win-loss mark. They are unbeaten at home and lost two close games on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics could have easily been 13-0.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain as the Celtics’ best players. The three around them in the starting lineup, however, could push them over the hump.