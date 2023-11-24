Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov 24): Latest update on Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday’s availability

The Boston Celtics (12-3) will face the Orlando Magic (10-5) on Friday, Nov. 24. The contest will be part of the league's inaugural In-Season Tournament, where Boston currently sits top of "East Group C" after winning both of their group games in recent weeks.

At the time of writing, Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable to participate in the contest. He's currently dealing with a right adductor strain. However, the Celtics will likely make a game-time decision on his availability. Jrue Holiday is listed as probable despite a right ankle sprain.

Assuming Brown and Holiday are cleared to participate, the Magic will face a Celtics team that boasts five All-Star-level talents in their starting lineup and has a veteran sixth man coming off the bench in Al Horford.

Furthermore, Brown would be heading into the contest coming off one of his best-ever performances. Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Brown was exceptional, providing multi-level scoring and high-level defense and ending the game with eight assists. Boston will be keen to ensure Brown retains the rhythm that allowed him to be such an impactful member of the rotation.

Boston will also want Holiday to be on the court so he can continue working through his current offensive slump. The veteran guard has been struggling to score the ball in recent games, which may have something to do with his current ankle injury.

Boston Celtics' top-8 rotation is proving to be valuable

Entering the new season, some questions surrounded the Boston Celtics depth. Brad Stevens has constructed one of the best top-eight rotations in the NBA. However, there is very little two-way talent on the back end of the teams' roster.

Players like Osahe Brissett and Lamar Stevens are defensive specialists with very little offensive upside at this point in their careers. Svi Mykhailiuk is a 3-point specialist who can struggle on the defensive end. However, the bench trio of Al Horford, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser have begun to gel and now look to be a lock for the team's postseason rotation.

Hauser has emerged as a legitimate defender, giving him upside as a three-and-d specialist. Pritchard's ability to push the pace, create via pick-and-roll actions, and space the floor out to the logo make him the ideal bench guard. And Horford has a knack for providing big-time performances against elite competition, as fans have seen against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks in recent weeks.

Boston's top-eight rotation projects to be capable of winning a championship. It has everything a head coach could ever need or want. However, they will need to keep proving themselves if they want to be competing in the NBA Finals next summer.