Boston Celtics injury update: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Payton Pritchard status revealed for the Miami Heat game | 2021-22 NBA Pre-season

Boston Celtics and All-Star Jaylen Brown will be out for redemption after a tumultuous 2020-21 post-season. The Celtics were expected to make minor changes and mostly bring back most of the squad betting on a comeback as untimely injuries and bad luck with Covid-19 plauged their season.

However, the Celtics flipped the script and made changes at every level of the organization, with long-time executive Danny Ainge stepping down from his position as president of basketball operations, and Brad Stevens trading his head coaching role for the front office as Ainge's replacement. Ime Udoka, from the famed San Antonio Spurs coaching tree, was hired as Stevens' successor after glowing endorsements from All-Star Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart.

The moves did not stop there as Stevens' began wheeling and dealing to construct the ideal roster around their two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Veteran center Al-Horford and Josh Richardson were brought in different trades with point guard Kemba Walker, who did not live to expectations, going the other way in the Horford trade. A couple of other key rotational pieces were added either via free-agency or trade to fill out a completely revamped Boston Celtics.

The Celtics will look to end their pre-season on a high against the Miami Heat after starting on the right note prior to heading into the regular season. However, they will have to do it without two of their stars and a key rotational piece.

As per reports by Spotrac's Keith Smith, the Boston Celtics will have to play their final pre-season game without the services of Jaylen Brown, Al Horford or Payton Pritchard. Keith reported:

Celtics injury Report at Miami on Friday: Jaylen Brown - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT, Al Horford - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT , Payton Pritchard - Nasal Fracture - OUT

The Celtics will have to be careful with how they manage the playing time of players such as Jaylen Brown and Horford who are key to them having a good run in the post-season in a highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Can Jaylen Brown have a career year while helping the Boston Celtics make a deep post-season run?

Jaylen Brown took a huge leap in the 2020-21 season with a significant jump across the board in terms of points, assists, steals and blocks, earning him his first All-Star appearance. Brown averaged 24.7 points as he looked nearly unstoppable on certain nights.

What's not talked about enough is how Jaylen Brown put up these stats thru 3 quarters vs. Memphis: 42 Points, 7/10 3PM = 70%, 15/21 FGM = 71%. Was sat for the rest of the game, potential 50+ bomb

He will look to build on his performances from last season and take it a notch higher after a disappointing post-season run by the Boston Celtics. With new head coach Ime Udoka having experience working with Brown and Jayson Tatum with the US national team and being willing to push his young core to a higher level, making it an ideal recipe for success for Brown.

Watch out for Jaylen Brown having a career year while helping the Boston Celtics make a deep post-season run in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference featuring behemoths such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

