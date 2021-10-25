Boston Celtics injury update: Jaylen Brown injury status revealed for game against Houston Rockets | 2021-22 NBA season

Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who was earlier listed as questionable against the Houston Rockets, has now been ruled out of the game. Brown has been suffering from knee trouble since February, with the Celtics’ then chief of operations Danny Ainge revealing that the 2021 NBA All-Star has tendinitis in the patella tendon.

Jaylen Brown was ruled out due to a left knee injury after playing in the Celtics’ first preseason game against the Orlando Magic. He produced 25 points and four rebounds, but did not play a part in the rest of the preseason. He then featured in the Celtics' first two matches, producing a big 46-point performance on the opening-day loss against the New York Knicks.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight's game at Houston.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight's game at Houston.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

It has now been reported that Brown has been ruled out of the Houston Rockets game on Sunday.

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown's injury hasn't healed yet

Jaylen Brown featured in 58 regular-season games last season, but an ill-timed injury meant he was not fit to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Nevertheless, his 27.5 ppg and 6.5 rebounds per game were enough to earn him his first-ever All-Star call-up.

Jaylen Brown’s left knee has been a concern for months, with Danny Ainge saying the following about it in February:

“It’s a very common thing among NBA players, tendinitis in that patella tendon. We’ll just keep tabs on it the best we can, and try to get the best version of Jaylen that we can have,”

Despite Ainge’s observation that Brown's injury is fairly common, it appears to have not healed in more than half a year. Brown was earlier deemed questionable for a left knee injury, and has recently been ruled out, according to various reports.

Jaylen Brown in action for the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

Also Read

Brown’s latest injury troubles follow his quarantine during the Celtics’ preseason campaign when he contracted COVID-19, and was forced out.

He returned a few days later for training, producing a career-best 46-point outing on his season debut. While the Celtics lost the game, Brown played a career-high 46 minutes. So he would be disappointed with his latest injury woe.

Edited by Bhargav