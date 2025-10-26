The Boston Celtics enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a lengthy injury report. Searching for their first win after a 0-2 start, Boston may have to battle without star Jaylen Brown, who is at risk of missing his first game. Brown is questionable, citing left hamstring strain injury management.

Ad

Meanwhile, Derrick White, the Celtics' next best player available, has also joined the injury report. White is probable to play with a right wrist sprain. Nevertheless, he's likely to suit up provided the Celtics don't downgrade his status closer to tipoff.

The Celtics could miss another key rotation piece in Luka Garza, who is playing crucial minutes in the center rotation. Garza is questionable with concussion protocol.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum is the other expected absentee. The Celtics superstar is recovering from an Achilles surgery. He was feared to miss the season, but Boston isn't shutting the door on the prospects of that happening.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Max Shulga also appears on the injury report for the Boston Celtics, but he isn't injured. Boston is assigning him to its G League affiliate.

Jaylen Brown Stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Brown has averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26 appearances vs. the Pistons. In the 2024-25 NBA season, Brown averaged 22.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 6.7 apg in three outings against Detroit. The Celtics were 3-0 in those games. Boston lost its only game against Detroit in Brown's absence.

Ad

Derrick White Stats vs. Detroit Pistons

White has averaged 14.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 5.7 apg against the Pistons in 22 games. In the 2024-25 NBA season, White tallied 18.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 5.3 apg. In those four games, the Celtics had a 3-1 record.

Where to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Game?

The Boston Celtics-Detroit Pistons game on Sunday will be available on NBA League Pass. Fans in the US can also live stream through Fubo and Peacock. Local TV operator FanDuel Sports Network Detroit will televise the contest for the home team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.