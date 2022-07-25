"We get the better player; you get the longer runway" - Nick Wright reacts to Boston Celtics' offer to Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets a few hours before the start of free agency but remains with the team. Durant has been open about his preferred destinations; however, the Nets are aware of the magnitude of this deal. The Nets are in the driver’s seat, demanding a significant package for Durant.

The Boston Celtics have emerged as a possible destination, but negotiations are ongoing. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics offered up Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a future draft pick. However, the Nets have reportedly rejected the offer.

The “First Things First” crew broke down the proposed deal. FS1's Nick Wright made a couple of franchise-altering suggestions, saying:

“I think Brown plus ‘Time-Lord’ [Robert Williams] and three picks might get it done.”

Wright then went on to push a prospective Jayson Tatum package:

“The simple trade is Kevin Durant for Jayson Tatum. Now, because of salaries you’d have to throw in like, Grant Williams and Sam Hauser - but it would essentially be one for one.

“Our budding superstar for your current superstar. We get the better player; you get the longer runway.”

Tatum has improved substantially over the past few years, becoming the face of the Celtics franchise. Last season, he played 76 games, averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists. The Celtics reached the Finals but fell to the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in just 55 games. However, the Nets succumbed to the Celtics’ defense in the first round of the playoffs. The Celtics swept the Nets. Despite a disappointing postseason, Durant’s value is not lost on any of the GMs in the league today.

Kevin Durant’s experience or Jayson Tatum’s potential

The Boston Celtics’ offer to get Kevin Durant clearly indicates their desire to win now. Jayson Tatum has brought the team success, but the final push has been lacking. Given the initial offer's rejection, it is time to see how serious the Celtics are about Durant.

Amidst the ever-changing environment in the NBA, players moving from one franchise to another has become more common. Wright referenced Bill Simmons’ podcast, which placed importance on “franchise players,” saying:

“15 years of player X is not a thing anymore. Jayson Tatum has got three years left on his deal.”

“I’m not saying Jayson Tatum is going to demand a trade, but in today’s NBA – with the player mobility, and with the guys demanding trade within contracts, moving around. Is it possible we are overvaluing a guy’s youth?”

Giving up the still-improving Tatum will probably be considered a risky move for the Celtics. But if that brings them a championship, the same voices will praise the Celtics’ front office.

