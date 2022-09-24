Boston Celtics' interim head coach Joe Mazulla has been charged with domestic battery in the past - Fans react to the news

Recently, there has been no bigger story in basketball than the Boston Celtics scandal centered around coach Ime Udoka. After news broke of him violating organizational policies, he was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season.

Udoka led Boston to the NBA Finals in his first season as head coach, and now his journey has been derailed. While he serves the suspension, assistant coach Joe Mazulla will serve as his replacement.

One might have thought with Udoka being suspended, things would start to blow under the rug, but the Boston Celtics are still under fire. Since Mazulla assumed the title of interim head coach, news emerged of him previously being arrested for domestic battery not too long ago.

Fans didn't react kindly to the news:

"Replacing Ime Udoka, who had a consensual relationship with a female staff member, with Joe Mazzulla, who was previously arrested for domestic violence in 2009, is quite the decision by Boston's front office. Make it make sense."

"Didn’t think I would find myself Googling 'Joe Mazzulla domestic violence' this morning but here we are and I am TIRED."

Can the Boston Celtics overcome all their off-the-court drama?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 6, Jayson Tatum.

With the start of the season right around the corner, it will be tough for the Boston Celtics to avoid the elephant in the room. As these scandals rage on, the team has an unavoidable dark cloud hanging over them.

Fresh off reaching the finals, Boston will be looking to once again be a contender in the Eastern Conference. However, the question must be asked if this drama proves to be too much to overcome.

One thing the Celtics do have going for them is that their core has been together for years. How they respond to this scandalous offseason will be a true test of the culture they've built.

Times like this are when a team must rely on their stars. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart will be forced to step up and talk about this. Along with leading the charge on the court, the trio will be tasked with keeping things intact in the locker room as well.

The Boston Celtics have the talent to be a contender, but having issues off the court could lead to their downfall. If they can't keep the focus on basketball, they won't fare well against the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

For a team that has so much history at its roots, these developments are not a position Boston wants to be in.

