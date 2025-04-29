Boston Celtics make major call on Jrue Holiday ahead of first shot at knocking out Orlando Magic

The Boston Celtics announced on Monday that Jrue Holiday will remain sidelined for Game 5 when they host the Orlando Magic. The defending champions will have their first of three opportunities to eliminate the Magic on Tuesday as Jayson Tatum and company currently hold a 3-1 series lead.

Ad

However, the task won't be easy as the Celtics will once again be without Holiday. The veteran guard continues to recover from a right hamstring strain, an injury that has already kept him out of the past two games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics are well aware that Holiday’s absence weakens their lineup and gives the Magic greater hope of forcing a comeback. As Derrick White pointed out, every player on the roster must step up and shoulder additional responsibility to help fill the void left by Holiday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Obviously you can’t replace what Jrue Holiday brings on both sides of the ball," White said before Game 4. "Everybody kind of has a little bit different role and responsibility on both sides. Jrue is a special player and obviously we’re a better team with him but everybody just has to take a step up when he’s not out there."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Jrue Holiday’s absence, coach Joe Mazzulla has turned to Al Horford to step into the starting lineup. Horford has risen to the occasion, delivering a strong performance, particularly in Game 4, where the veteran forward tallied six points and an impressive five blocks.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics?

The Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics game will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Tip off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Magic game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS (local) and FDSFL (local). Fans will have the option to stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.