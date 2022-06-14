"We all know what he can do outside of 20 feet, 30 to 35, 40 feet; The dude is special in that regard" - Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart on Steph Curry and limiting his impact in Game 5 of Finals, Jaylen Brown says there's "No room for error, no room for doubt"

Stopping Steph Curry has been Mission Impossible-equivalent, even for the best defense in the NBA, i.e., Boston Celtics.

The Celtics have tried to contain the Golden State Warriors star time and time again in the NBA Finals, but even with a reportedly sore foot in Game 4, Steph Curry did the impossible.

In Game 4 at Boston, "Chef" Steph Curry scored a game-high 43 points, his 3rd-highest scoring total in a playoff game of his potential future Hall of Fame career.

Jaylen Brown on Steph Curry's impact and how to limit it going forward

“Yeah, Steph Curry is pretty good, if you guys haven't noticed”, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said.

“He can shoot the ball unbelievably. Even watching it, playing against it and even in the Finals, I feel like he's taking it up a notch a little bit. He had a hell of a performance in Game 4, and we have to respond to that. We've got to do even more of a better job. We've got to be even more focused on the details because obviously Steph Curry is a hell of a player”, Jaylen Brown further added on responding to Steph Curry in Game 5 of the Finals.

The Celtics have talked about trying to be more focused on the 2-time MVP, who is averaging 34.3 points per game in the 2022 NBA Finals, which is the highest scoring average of his career in any Finals series he’s ever played in.

“Be more focused. Attention to detail. There's no room for error. No room for doubt. And we can be better in that regard”, Jaylen Brown said of stopping Steph Curry.

Inside the Celtics locker room, the word of the day apparently is "focus" heading into Game 5 in San Francisco.

“I think focus is something that, room, us, has differed from game to game. It's almost human nature when our backs are against the wall a little bit, we play with more focus and intensity and determination. And sometimes when we're not, we're a little too comfortable. I would like our focus to be intense, and I would like our focus to be at a high level coming into Game 5”, Jaylen Brown said.

Coach Ime Udoka shares his thoughts on the situation, compares it to guarding Kevin Durant

“We haven't gone after him much, honestly, like (Kevin) Durant or some of those other teams. Some of that is due to the personnel that he has behind him and the playmakers that he has. For us, we rely on our one-on-one defense. Our guys use their length to contest, and then our bigs being up as well”, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.

“It's not as much us going after him. He's made some tough shots, no doubt. I think the numbers look like they are skewed when he hits some of the other ones out of transition or miscommunication, as opposed to us in our regular touch defense”, Ime Udoka further added.

Steph Curry on adjustments in the series

Steph Curry himself is preparing for the adjustments that the Celtics plan to make on the 8-time All-Star.

“You obviously understand in the series, adjustments can happen on the fly between games. You have to be ready to adapt”, Steph Curry said.

He further added -

“I think I'll be ready for that. We'll be ready for that, whatever it is. But at the end of the day, for us to be successful and win two more games, it comes down to the way we defend, the way we bring intensity, especially to start games. Understand how they respond after losses.”

“That was one of the big points in the series -- 2 great teams that know how to respond and know how to win in other people's buildings. They have shown that, and we have shown that. We have to be ready for that response and hopefully throw the first punch”, Curry said.

“Whatever adjustment that means is going to be a part of it but is secondary to just the effort and intensity and physicality that we need to have, knowing that is their calling card. That is how they try to force success when they are coming off a loss”, Steph Curry Curry concluded.

In the 2022 NBA Finals, Steph Curry has made 25 three-pointers so far, tied for the 2nd most 3-pointers made in a single Finals series, 6 of which came in Game 1. He set a Finals record for most 3-pointers in any quarter. Not to forget, he broke the all-time 3-point record earlier this year in the regular season.

Marcus Smart has his say on Steph Curry

“We all know what he can do outside of 20 feet, 30 to 35, 40 feet. The dude is special in that regard”, Celtics' Marcus Smart admired Steph Curry.

He continued - “The way that he's able to affect the game by being able to run around and play off the ball and get himself open, it's just tough on a defender because you can't take a break. The instant you think that he's not doing anything, the play is over for him, and that's when you get beaten. That's when you get burnt. That's when this mentality comes in and you've got to stay ready, you can't give up, you've got to keep going.”

Marcus Smart further spoke of Steph Curry - “For him, he can affect the game at all levels, passing, play-making, shooting the ball, scoring the ball. He's got the whole package, and you have to be able to guard every last thing he has, and not many players can do that.”

“Not a lot of people, especially on that defensive end, likes to sit down and play defense. It's not fun. It's not glamorous at all. You're not going to get any or much of the credit. None of that. But you have to be willing to take that challenge and just go do it when you're guarding him”, Marcus Smart concluded.

As much as Steph Curry has excelled in the ongoing Finals, the series is still tied at 2-2, and the Celtics have not lost sight of that.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown said the team has moved on to focusing on Game 5, and cannot dwell on the past.

“Yeah, you can take positive out of anything. Obviously, I think we can be in a better position than we're in, but we're not. It's 2-2. Still nothing to hang your head about. A lot of great basketball still in front of us. We take our mistakes and learn from them and you apply it as best you can going forward. I still think we are in a great spot,” Brown said.

He continued - “I'm excited to see how we respond over the next couple of days. I mean, it's exciting. It's the biggest stage in the world. I'll take our group, our guys, versus anybody. So I'm looking forward to it.”

Ime Udoka on maintaining balance

Ime Udoka’s approach on top of stopping Steph Curry, is not letting Curry and the Warriors stop the Celtics on the offensive side of the ball which is important.

“With us, as I mentioned, if we are playing the right way on the other end -- the defense has been fine. They are scoring around 107. Scored 100 in a game. And when we've scored well, we've scored 121, 116. So our balance has to be better on offense. Continue to make him work on that end and trust what we are doing on defense, which is allowing him to get some looks, get some looks off, but kind of containing everybody else”, Ime Udoka said.

Boston’s biggest problem could be that if they focus too much on Steph Curry and over-commit, the Warriors' other stars might just bury them for that.

The experience Curry and the core Warriors players have to their advantage is pivotal since they're playing in the Finals for the 6th time in 8 years.

“You understand, I guess, the routine of it and the ebbs and flows of game days, off-days, media days, travel days, especially how to keep your body prepared on those long East-to-West Coast flights and all that. That helps with the experience”, Steph Curry said.

He further continued - “Every task is different, though, when you get out there. Even when we played Cleveland four times, every year was a different team that you had to prepare against. That's just part of it.”

Curry added - “I love every experience at this stage because so much attention on what we do. You understand the whole world is watching you when you're out there on the court, and you're obviously keeping in mind what you're playing for and to be the last team standing. So I love everything about it.”

With the series moving to San Francisco for Game 5, all eyes are on Steph Curry and the Warriors as they look to take a potential 3-2 lead for their 4th championship run in 7 years.

