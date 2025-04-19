Boston Celtics playoff promo clip ft. Jayson Tatum at the helm leaves franchise fans hyped

The Boston Celtics' quest to defend their championship saw them clinch the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Ahead of their playoff game, the Celtics on Friday released a promotional clip, featuring Jayson Tatum, coach Joe Mazulla, and the rest of the roster.

"Boston, it's almost that time"

The promotional clip has caused a frenzy on social media, with fans trooping to make their voices heard. One fan on X tweeted his excitement about the Boston Celtics clinching record banner number 19.

"Let’s go looking forward to round two this year banner 19"

Other fans of the Celtics shared the same sentiment with their reaction on X:

"Looking forward to Green Tea," a fan commented.

"Can't wait for that Green Tea time," a fan added.

"The Quest Banner Lets’s Do IT," a fan tweeted.

One user shared his excitement about the Celtics' first game in the playoffs on Sunday. The Celtics are playing the Orlando Magic, who defeated the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday.

"Sunday can't come soon enough!!," a fan tweeted.

"important day for me tomorrow," a fan added.

The Boston Celtics finished the regular season with a 61-21 record. They hope to be the first team since the Golden State Warriors in 2018 to retain their championship title.

Leading the way for the Boston Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who finished the regular season with 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

What's next for the Boston Celtics as they aim to defend their championship title?

The Boston Celtics were able to put their doubters to rest when they clinched record title No. 18 last season. With an eye for No. 19, the road there won't be as easy as it was last season.

While their first opponents, the Orlando Magic, won't pose much of a threat, tougher opponents await. Standing in the way of a second consecutive title are the West and East number one seeds, the OKC Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Jayson Tatum, who will be leading the quest, has been disrespected despite achieving so much at the age of 27. Speaking in his defense was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on a Thursday episode of First Take:

"I would just point out, to me it's a lack of appreciation for what this guy brings to the table. To be an All-NBA player the last three — it would now be the last four years in a matter of days or so — to average at least 23 points a game the last six seasons... to be a career 23.6-point per game scorer shooting nearly 46 percent from the field and 37 from 3-point range."

Tatum struggled last season and lost the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP honors to teammate Jaylen Brown. This season, he has been a different force and will be eager to prove his doubters wrong.

