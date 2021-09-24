Boston Celtics Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics ended their 2020-21 NBA season on a disappointing note, crashing out of the playoffs in the first round against the mighty Brooklyn Nets.
The Celtics have made some major changes to their roster this offseason, with Brad Stevens stepping down from the head coach position and taking up a front-office job. With Ime Udoka replacing Stevens, the Boston Celtics will hope for a change in fortunes this campaign.
With pre-season approaching, here's a look at the Boston Celtics' roster, key dates and schedule:
Boston Celtics' roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season
The Boston Celtics enter the 2021-22 NBA season with the right blend of youth and experience.
The Celtics will likely be heavily reliant on their young forward partnership of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, their offseason acquisitions, Al Horford, Dennis Schroder,and Josh Richardson, are also expected to contribute significantly.
Key dates for Boston Celtics entering 2021-22 NBA season
Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.
Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.
Season Opener: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks (October 20th, 2021 - Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET).
The Boston Celtics will open their season with a game against their Eastern Conference rivals and fellow playoff hopefuls, the New York Knicks.
Boston Celtics preseason schedule and dates
The Boston Celtics will commence their preseason with a game against the Orlando Magic. They are expected to win that game even if they don't field their best players. That's because the Magic have an extremely young team who are likely to tank during the season.
The Celtics will next play Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors before they make a trip to the Amway Center. They'll round up their preseason with a game against Jimmy Butler and co. at the FTX Arena.
The Boston Celtics are expected to make a deep playoff run in the 2021-22 NBA campaign, but could face some strong competition in the Eastern Conference.
Reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks remain a formidable team, while the Brooklyn Nets have arguably the best roster in the NBA at the moment. The Miami Heat have also consolidated well this summer and will look to bounce back from their playoff embarrassment last season.
Considering the same, Celtics boss Ime Udoka will be under immense pressure to deliver from day one of the 2021-22 NBA season.