Boston Celtics sold for record-breaking $6.1 B to tech billionaire: Reports

Shortly after winning the 2024 NBA title, Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed that he wanted to put the iconic franchise up for sale. After months of reported interest from multiple parties, a deal has reportedly been agreed upon.

Ad

On Thursday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding a sale of the Celtics. A whopping six-billion-dollar deal has been reached for the franchise to change hands. The new owner of the Celtics will be tech giant Bill Chisholm.

Chisholm is a managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, a private equity firm based out of California. He'll now be breaking into the sports world in a big way, holding ownership of one of the NBA's most storied franchises.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chisholm paid a steep price to buy the Boston Celtics, but it is surely an investment that will pay off for him in the long run. The team has a long and successful history, and could potentially add to it this year. Currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference, Jayson Tatum and company are in a strong position to repeat as champions.

As of now, there is no news on when the Celtics will change hands following the agreed-upon deal.

Ad

Boston Celtics sale breaks North American sports record

When reports first surfaced that Grousbeck wanted to sell the Boston Celtics, many were expecting the franchise to go for a big number. Now that a deal is locked in, the sale has officially set a new record.

Going for $6.1 billion, it is now the largest sale of a North American sports team in history. The previous record was $6.05 billion for the Washington Commanders in the NFL. Notable partners in that deal included LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the Grousbeck family, they walk away with a massive return on their investment in the Boston Celtics. They first purchased the franchise back in 2002 for a reasonable price of $360 million. Now, after two-plus decades of ownership, they walk away with a multi-billion dollar offer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Grousbeck first opened up on wanting to sell, he viewed it as a multi-year project. He envisioned staying on as a managing partner for about three years until everything was fully settled. With a deal in place now, developments are sure to come to light on how the changing of the guard will unfold.

As this record-breaking deal goes on behind the scenes, the Celtics have to keep their focus on the court as they attempt to secure another championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.