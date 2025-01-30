Boston Celtics trade rumors: $4,018,363 opens pathway for 18x champs to land this 6-foot-9 big from East rival

The Boston Celtics, already over the second apron, have very limited options to make a move before the 2025 NBA trade deadline. In most mock trades, Jaden Springer is a fixture in such scenarios. ESPN’s Sean Marks recommends sending the seldom-used guard elsewhere without taking salary in return to save $15.6 million in luxury tax.

Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, could go a different route to bolster the team’s defense of the championship. He could send Springer, earning $4.01 million this season, to the Brooklyn Nets for Day’Ron Sharpe. Brooklyn, which isn’t likely to agree to a swap, could do the trade if Stevens adds two second-round picks.

The Nets are in full rebuild mode, so acquiring a solid perimeter defender and two second-round picks might be enough for Boston to land Sharpe. Brooklyn can free more salary space if it doesn’t want to give Springer a new contract next season.

Sharpe, earning $3.9 million this season, would join a lineup with Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman. With too many centers on the roster, Stevens could package two of Tillman, Queta and Kornet for much-needed wing depth.

The Boston Celtics could make Day’Ron Sharpe their third-string center behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Sharpe has better size than the 6-foot-8 Tillman and is more mobile than Kornet and Queta. He also has better scoring and rebounding averages than the trio this season.

With Boston continuing to manage the workload of Porzingis and Horford, the 23-year-old Sharpe could provide a signficant boost. He could be a difference-maker in the Celtics’ quest to repeat as champions.

The Boston Celtics can inject youth, athleticism and defense into the frontline by trading for Day’Ron Sharpe

Al Horford, who steps in as a starter for the Boston Celtics when Kristaps Porzingis is unavailable, is 39 years old. To keep him fresh, Boston holds him out at the start or end of back-to-back games. Big Al will also become an unrestricted free agent next season.

Porzingis, although only 29 years old, has a history of being injury-prone. He has already missed 26 games this season. Like Horford, the Celtics carefully manage his workload.

Luke Kornet, who often steps in for Horford or Porzingis in the starting lineup, is also 29 years old. However, even when healthy, Kornet lacks the mobility and defensive versatility that the Boston Celtics need.

DayRon Sharpe can inject Boston's roster with youth, athleticism and defense. Sharpe almost always delivers when he is on the floor. Per 36 minutes, he is averaging 16.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Outside of Porzingis, no Boston big man can match that contribution per minute.

Sharpe can’t consistnetly stretch the floor like Porzingis or Horford, but neither can Kornet, Tillman or Queta. The 6-foot-11 center excels in other areas compared to the Celtics' trio of backup big men. Brad Stevens, who won the NBA Executive of the Year award last season, could work his magic to bring Sharpe to TD Garden.

