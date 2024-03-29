Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game: Player stats and box scores for March 27, 2024

The first-seeded Boston Celtics recently went up against the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference matchup. With the Hawks ranking 10th in the East, they were looking to keep their winning streak alive and maintain their spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

In the first quarter, Dejounte Murray did a good job of matching the Celtics' pace by keeping the game within reach for the Hawks. Murray added 12 points, five assists and three rebounds off the gate to keep Boston's lead to just one point with a 29-28 first-quarter finish.

Kristaps Porzingis matched Murray's energy by providing 12 points of his own to help the Celtics secure the lead. Already having double-scoring figures early on in the game, Porzingis might end up with a solid scoring effort toward the game's conclusion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum then came alive in the second quarter to maintain the Boston Celtics' lead with a 63-59 second-quarter finish. Tatum came up huge in the second period with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Porzingis continued to provide a solid performance after shifting gears and helping out on defense. The Celtics big man added five more points while notching one steal and one block.

Dejounte Murray didn't skip a beat as he continued to deal damage for the Hawks in the second quarter after adding seven more points. Clint Capela quickly came up with a double-double adding 10 points and 10 rebounds. The other Atlanta player already in double-scoring figures is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has a total of 12 first-half points.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game: Player stats and box scores (March 27)

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Jaylen Brown 8 0 0 0 0 4-6 0-1 - Jayson Tatum 14 6 4 0 0 4-8 1-2 5-6 Kristaps Porzingis 17 4 1 1 2 7-15 2-6 1-1 Jrue Holiday 5 2 2 1 0 2-5 1-3 - Derrick White 9 3 3 1 0 3-4 2-2 1-1 Xavier Tillman 2 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 - Sam Hauser 0 1 3 0 0 0-2 0-2 - Payton Pritchard 4 1 0 1 0 1-2 - 2-2 Luke Kornet 4 0 0 1 0 1-1 - 2-2 Oshae Brissett DNP - - - - - - - Svi Mykhailiuk DNP - - - - - - - Al Horford DNP - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Vit Krejci 2 2 0 0 0 1-1 - - De'Andre Hunter 5 6 0 0 0 2-6 1-3 - Clint Capela 10 10 2 0 1 5-7 - - Bogdan Bogdanovic 12 3 2 1 0 6-11 0-3 - Dejounte Murray 19 4 4 1 0 8-19 3-7 - Garrison Mathews 7 0 1 0 0 3-5 1-3 - Bruno Fernando 4 1 1 1 1 2-2 - 0-1 Wesley Matthews 0 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 - Trent Forrest 0 0 1 0 0 - - - Jalen Johnson DNP - - - - - - - Dylan Windler DNP - - - - - - - Trae Young DNP - - - - - - -