Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 25) 

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks clased in an interconference showdown, featuring teams situated at contrasting points in the playoff hierarchy.

Leading the charge are the Celtics, perched atop not just the Eastern Conference standings but the entirety of the NBA, boasting an impressive 57-14 record. Meanwhile, the Hawks are clinging to the last Play-In position with a 31-39 record.

In the opening quarter, Celtics duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum wasted no time asserting their offensive prowess, tallying 14 and 13 points, respectively. Kristaps Porzingis also contributed with 10 points. Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray led the scoring charge for the Atlanta Hawks, notching six points on the board.

Scoring tightened up in the second quarter as both the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks traded baskets, with each team surpassing the 30-point mark. Despite the Hawks outscoring the Celtics 34-30 in the quarter, they still trailed significantly. As halftime approached, the scoreboard painted a daunting picture for the Hawks, with the Celtics leading 74-56.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5. Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis show off their alley-oop chemistry

Jayson Tatum exploited the Hawks' perimeter defense with a well-executed screen and roll alongside "KP".

The Hawks, uncertain about their defensive strategy for the pick and roll, inadvertently created space for Tatum and "KP" to attack the basket. Sensing the opportunity, Tatum delivered a flawless alley-oop pass to the 7-footer, capping off the play with style.

#4. Jayson Tatum with the dunk of the night

Amidst the Hawks' remarkable run, Jayson Tatum sparked a resurgence for the Celtics, taking the lead 111-109 with a powerful dunk.

He drove past Clint Capela and elevated over Dejounte Murray for an emphatic finish at the rim.

#3. Dejounte Murray gets the steal and the dime in the clutch

Facing Jayson Tatum's isolation play on the left wing, Murray demonstrated discipline by maintaining strong defense without fouling.

He effectively disrupted Tatum's dribble, forcing a turnover and initiating a fast break. Murray quickly found Bogdanovic on the opposite end, who capitalized with a crucial 3-pointer to regain the lead.

#2. Deandre Hunter seals the game

Hunter delivered the pivotal shot of the evening following Capela's crucial offensive rebound, granting the Hawks a renewed opportunity to score with only 10 seconds remaining.

With nerves of steel, Hunter sank a clutch 3-pointer, extending the Hawks' lead to four points.

#1. Rapstar Boosie Badazz rolls on the court ecstatically amid Hawks run

In a remarkable turnaround, the Hawks, who trailed the Celtics by as many as 30 points, dominated the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 34-22.

They managed to reduce the deficit to just three points with a pivotal 3-pointer by Murray. This electrifying moment was further highlighted by the viral reaction of rap star Boosie Badazz, who expressed his ecstatic joy by rolling on the floor in celebration.

The Hawks capped the game with a surprise 120-118 win and snapped the Celtics' nine-game winning streak.

