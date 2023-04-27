Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks injury report: Game 6 2023 Playoffs round-1 (April 27, 2023)

The injury report for Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks has been released. That being said, it looks like both teams will be at full strength for this pivotal matchup.

Boston had control of this series, but Trae Young and the Hawks have refused to go down easy. Following a huge three-pointer from the All-Star point guard in the final seconds of Game 5, Atlanta was able to extend the series and take things back to their home floor.

Looking at the Celtics injury report, only two names appear. The first is Danilo Gallinari, who has missed the entire season due to an ACL tear. All-Star Jaylen Brown is also listed, but is available for Game 6 in Atlanta. He is still dealing with the facial fracture that has forced him to wear a mask for a majority of the year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite having to wear a mask, Brown is still performing at a high level in this series. Through the first five games, he is averaging 25.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Atlanta Hawks injury report is blank

While the Boston Celtics have a pair of players on their injury report, the same cannot be said for the Atlanta Hawks. They have no players listed and will have their entire roster at this disposal.

The Hawks will be getting a key player back in Game 6, but not because of injury. Dejounte Murray was suspended by the NBA for Game 5 because of an encounter he had with a referee a game prior. After the final buzzer, he was seen getting in a ref's face and hit him with a minor chest bump before walking off the floor.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via Dejounte Murray appeared to say something to a ref after the Hawks’ Game 4 loss.(via @creatorjordan23 Dejounte Murray appeared to say something to a ref after the Hawks’ Game 4 loss.(via @creatorjordan23) https://t.co/2KdiRpZqed

Murray has been essential for the Hawks in this series as he is the team's second-leading scorer in the playoffs. In the four games he's played, the former All-Star is averaging 25.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals.

Getting Murray back is huge for the Hawks as they try to force a Game 7 in Boston. Not only does he provide a scoring punch, but his defense will be needed to help slow down the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Poll : 0 votes