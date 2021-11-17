Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference clash at the State Farm Arena tonight. The Celtics and Hawks are coming off wins in their previous fixtures as they look to solidify their position in the East.

The Celtics are now 7-7 on the season after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92; they had lost their previous match-up against the Cavaliers. The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, have won two on the trot after struggling for a while. They beat the Orlando Magic 129-111 in their last game, with four of their players scoring at least 20 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Robert Williams III is listed as questionable due to a left knee injury. Jaylen Brown is out as well. He has not played the Celtics' last five games since injuring his right hamstring against the Miami Heat earlier this month. Ime Udoka will have all the other players available for rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams III Questionable Left knee injury Jaylen Brown Out Right hamstring injury

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Shooting guards Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are listed as questionable because of hamstring tightness and ankle soreness, respectively. Forward De’Andre Hunter injured his wrist in the Celtics' loss to the Golden State Warriors. He is reportedly out for eight weeks, as he will require wrist tendon surgery.

Player Name Status Reason De'Andre Hunter Out Wrist tendon surgery Kevin Huerter Questionable Hamstring tightness Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Ankle soreness

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Since losing Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics have made adjustments, playing Marcus Smart in the point guard position. He has averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 assists since then. Dennis Schroder, who has shared the role with Smart, is averaging 24 points and 3.8 assists in his last five games.

Last season's All-Star selection Jayson Tatum will likely play small forward alongside Al-Horford, who has played the power forward position in six games so far. If Robert Williams (questionable) sits out, Grant Williams should get a start at the center position.

Jay King @ByJayKing



“Now if our offense could match our defense,” Jayson Tatum said, “we’d be in really good shape.”



My story on what the Celtics need to improve: The Celtics defense has been great lately.“Now if our offense could match our defense,” Jayson Tatum said, “we’d be in really good shape.”My story on what the Celtics need to improve: theathletic.com/2958630/2021/1… The Celtics defense has been great lately. “Now if our offense could match our defense,” Jayson Tatum said, “we’d be in really good shape.”My story on what the Celtics need to improve: theathletic.com/2958630/2021/1…

Josh Richardson could be pivotal off the bench, with Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard to share minutes with him. Meanwhile, Ener Kanter played only eight minutes in his last outing, but might get more minutes if Robert Williams sits out.

Atlanta Hawks

Point guard Trae Young is leading the team in scoring this season, averaging 25.5 points. He will likely start against the Celtics at the 1.

At the center, Clint Capela has made a solid impact for the Hawks, averaging a double double - 11 points and 11.6 rebounds. John Collins, meanwhile, has started as a power forward in all 15 games this season, and has contributed efficiently.

With Bogdanovic and Huerter listed as questionable for this game, Cam Reddish might get the starting five call-up, and Delon Wright might see more minutes as well.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Beautiful from beginning to end 🤩



Play of the Game presented by @statefarm Beautiful from beginning to end 🤩 Play of the Game presented by @statefarm https://t.co/MjdVIf3SPH

Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari will bring experience off the bench, along with Gorgui Dieng. They are expected to put up some strong numbers in this game.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard – Marcus Smart | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Grant Williams.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Forward – Cam Reddish | Power Forward – John Collins | Center – Clint Capela.

