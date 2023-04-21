Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2023 | Game 3, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics will travel to Atlanta for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series looking to take a near unassailable 3-0 lead.

The Celtics built a big 22-point lead, survived the Hawks' rally and then closed out Game 2 strongly. Atlanta’s miserable shooting was their biggest issue heading into Game 2. The Hawks shot just 38.8% from the field in the series opener, including a horrendous 17.2% from behind the arc.

The Hawks shot a lot better in the second game, hitting 42.6%, including 33.3% from long distance. Still, that wasn’t enough as the Celtics had an answer for everything Atlanta threw at them.

Trae Young has been shackled by the Boston Celtics' defense, especially around the perimeter. Boston’s bevy of big, athletic and physical guards have made Young’s life miserable.

The two-time All-Star averaged 26.2 PPG on 42.9% shooting in the regular season with 10.2 APG. His numbers have dropped to 20.0 PPG at just a 35.0% clip, including a ghastly 23.1% from deep.

Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown have made his life miserable.

If the Atlanta Hawks can’t give “Ice Trae” more room to operate, they could be facing a 0-3 deficit.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the series between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will be on national TV at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. Bally Sports Atlanta and NBC Sports Boston will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Game 3 may be the Atlanta Hawks’ best chance of breaking their duck in the series. They simply cannot afford to go 0-3 down.

After two big losses on the road, they will be excited to play in front of their home fans. Atlanta had a 24-17 record at State Farm Arena before the playoffs started.

The Boston Celtics, however, were one of the best teams on the road in the regular season. They had a 25-16 win-loss slate away from TD Garden. Only the Milwaukee Bucks (26-15) were better than them when playing in front of a hostile crowd.

Boston’s run to the NBA Finals last season has made them a more poised unit away from home. Wins against the Bucks, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors on the road will serve them in good stead in Game 3 on Friday night.

Game prediction

Spread: Celtics (-5)

Total (O/U): 228.5

Moneyline: Celtics (-205) vs. Hawks (+172)

The Atlanta Hawks play their best when their guard combo of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young is on song. When one or both of them have a rough night, they almost always struggle.

The Boston Celtics just happen to have one of the best collections of perimeter defenders in the league. Led by former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, the Celtics can also throw Derrick White and Jaylen Brown at the opposing team’s guard rotation.

The Celtics have been playing like they’re on a mission. If the Atlanta Hawks don’t get an explosive night from one of their key players, Boston could walk right through them for the third straight game in the series.

Boston Celtics 118, Atlanta Hawks 109

