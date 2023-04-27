Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 27th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 6

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reminded the Boston Celtics that he's about as clutch as anyone in the postseason. "Ice Trae" led the Hawks' fourth-quarter rally and drained a 29-footer with 2.8 seconds left in the game to stun the Celtics at TD Garden.

Atlanta's thrilling 119-117 win over Boston paved the way for Game 6 on Wednesday night. The Hawks dodged a bullet as they eked out a win despite playing without the suspended Dejounte Murray.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport TRAE YOUNG FROM THE LOGO. HAWKS TAKE LEAD TRAE YOUNG FROM THE LOGO. HAWKS TAKE LEAD 😱😱😱 https://t.co/04t1qhiImy

Murray was forced to sit out after verbally abusing a referee and then bumping into him after Game 4. Without the star guard, Young got plenty of support from Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, only have themselves to blame for the loss. They were firmly in control in the first three quarters before Trae Young started his heroic run. Boston beat Atlanta in several statistical categories, including inside scoring, fastbreak points, rebounds, assists and field-goal percentage, and still lost.

Boston Celtics @celtics We were in control for the majority of the contest but allowed the Hawks to get back into the game and capture a win. We were in control for the majority of the contest but allowed the Hawks to get back into the game and capture a win. https://t.co/KLA2SqxEY7

Jayson Tatum had a terrible-shooting night in Game 5 and will be looking to redeem himself in Game 6.

Where to watch

Game 6 of the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will start at 8:30 PM ET. TNT will feature the game on national TV while Bally Sports Atlanta and NBC Sports Boston will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Boston Celtics wasted a golden opportunity to move on to the second round by collapsing in Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks. They were at home and were facing a team that didn't have one of its best players due to suspension.

After three solid quarters, they got too comfortable and made too many unforced errors down the stretch. They simply can't play the same way on the road against Atlanta, which is eager to extend the series to a Game 7.

Boston Celtics @celtics



Our track record of bouncing back from tough losses will be put to the test Thursday night for Game 6 in Atlanta.

nba.com/celtics/news/s… “We’ve been in situations like this before ... Our mindset and mentality is to get ready for the next one."Our track record of bouncing back from tough losses will be put to the test Thursday night for Game 6 in Atlanta. “We’ve been in situations like this before ... Our mindset and mentality is to get ready for the next one."Our track record of bouncing back from tough losses will be put to the test Thursday night for Game 6 in Atlanta.nba.com/celtics/news/s…

Jayson Tatum was lambasted on social media and by several analysts for his poor display in a closeout game. The All-Star game MVP only had 19 points on 8-21 shooting, including 1-10 from deep.

If he can't level up the way Trae Young did in Game 5, then the series could return to Boston tied at 3-3.

Dejounte Murray will have to atone for his suspension. He nearly cost the Atlanta Hawks their season with what he did to the referee after Game 4. Murray has to show step up big to help his team force a Game 7.

Game prediction

Spread: Celtics (-6)

Total (O/U): 232.5

Moneyline: Celtics (-250) vs. Hawks (+205)

The Boston Celtics were in a far worse situation in Game 6 of the semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. Giannis Antetokounmpo and teammates were playing in front of their home crowd and on the verge of an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals.

Jayson Tatum showed that he was built for such moments. He dropped 46 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists. Boston will need him to come up with the same type of effort to eliminate the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

Boston Celtics 125, Atlanta Hawks 115

