Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 15 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics team will take the short trip to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. A win over the Miami Heat on Friday means Boston is heading to the NBA playoffs for the 11th straight year and will have the opportunity to defend its title.

The Nets season has been a mixed bag of results with the organization choosing to build around a young core. Head coach Jordi Fernández did a great job at the start of the campaign to lead the team to a 9-10 record, but the team has struggled after a series of trades and roster shuffles.

Brooklyn is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings after losing nine of their last ten games. They will be hoping a home crowd can help elevate them out of their slump and provide them with just their 23rd win of the season.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson dribbles as Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser at Barclays Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Boston Celtics boast one of the deepest lineups in the league, with several of their fringe players capable of breaking into starting lineups on other NBA teams. This season, 13 different players have received starts at some point of the campaign.

Joe Mazzulla has done a good job of rotating his lineup and providing minutes to a host of players, but has stuck with a preferred starting group throughout the season. Derrick White leads the roster with 63 starts and Jayson Tatum is next on the list with 61. Tatum also leads the lineups in minutes with 36.6 per game.

Jaylen Brown missed out on the Celtics win over the Heat due to a knee issue, but is a game-time decision for Saturday.

The Celtics will likely begin the game with Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis taking the court.

Boston Celtics depth chart:

G Derrick White JD Davidson G Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Jordan Walsh F Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Baylor Scheierman F Jayson Tatum Al Horford Drew Peterson Xavier Tillman C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

The Brooklyn Nets roster has been in a state of constant change with injuries, trades and roster moves making it difficult for first-time head coach Jordi Fernández. So far, 15 different players have started games over the 2024-25 campaign.

Forward Cameron Johnson and center Nic Claxton lead the team with 50 starts each. Guard Keon Johnson is just behind them with 41.

The Nets do have injury concerns coming into Saturday's game with Cam Thomas one of the high-profile names missing. Thomas was one of the bright spots of the season, recording a team-high 24.0 ppg, but has been managing a hamstring injury over the second half of the campaign.

Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton are all sidelined with injuries as well.

Expect the Nets to start the game with D'Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Cameron Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe.

Brooklyn Nets depth chart:

G D'Angelo Russell Keon Johnson Reece Beekman Tyson Etienne G Cam Thomas (O) Tyrese Martin Jalen Wilson F Ziaire Williams Noah Clowney (O) F Cameron Johnson Trendon Watford (O) Tosan Evbuomwan C Nic Claxton (O) Day'Ron Sharpe

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets player to watch

The Boston Celtics have been fueled by a driven and motivated Jayson Tatum, who continues to put up big numbers week after week. The six-time All-Star is contributing in a variety of ways and seems to be able to do whatever his team requires to win games.

Tatum ranks fourth in the entire NBA in points per game. He leads the Celtics roster in points (27.2), rebounds (8.8) and assists (5.9). In his last outing against the Heat, Tatum finished with a game-high 28 points and chipped in with four rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Cam Thomas has led the Brooklyn Nets in scoring over the last two games but with the talented guard unavailable, look to Cameron Johnson to steer the offense.

During a difficult run, Johnson has been one of the team's most consistent performers, recording 18, 17 and 16 points over these last three outings. Johnson also recorded 26 points against the Golden State Warriors last week.

