Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets game: Player stats and box scores for April 1, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets (18-56) hosted the first-seeded Boston Celtics (58-16) in an April Fools showdown. Given their disparity in ranks in the Eastern Conference, this matchup should've been a breeze for the Celtics. However, while the Hornets may be tanking at this point in the season, they didn't make things easy for Boston.

Looking at the first quarter, Charlotte secured a 32-30 lead. Their rookie Brandon Miller, alongside Miles Bridges, took over the opening period to shock the Celtics. Miller put up 11 points, while Bridges added 10 points.

Jayson Tatum did all he could for the Boston Celtics in the first quarter with his nine-point first-quarter outing. Supporting him in keeping the game within reach was Sam Hauser, who scored six points, followed by Al Horford and Derrick White, with five points each.

In the second quarter, the Celtics took the lead away from the Hornets with a 59-53 first-half finish. Tatum (seven points) and White (six points) led the charge in the second period.

Miller and Bridges' hot streak on the offensive end cooled down a bit in the second quarter, which caused them to give the lead away to Boston slightly. Vasilije Micic was the Charlotte Hornets' leading scorer in the second period after adding six points. The Celtics didn't catch fire for them to pull away further.

Kristaps Porzingis came alive in the third quarter with 11 points, which helped the Celtics notch a 95-79 lead. Porzingis and “JT” were the only Boston players with 20+ points in the game in the third. Tatum had a total of 23 points while the Celtics' big man had a total of 20. It was the same story for the Hornets in third as the same three guys took care of the majority of the offensive load.

Miles Bridges was able to hit the 20-point mark in the third, with Brandon Miller (19 total points), Grant Williams (14 total points), and Vasilije Micic (13 total points) supporting him as they attempted to regain their lead.

Ultimately, Boston came out on top with an overwhelming 118-104 victory over Charlotte. Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Kristaps Porzingis and Payton Pritchard proved to be too much for the Hornets to handle.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets game: Player stats and box scores (April 1)

Boston Celtics player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Jayson Tatum 25 10 4 2 4 9-19 4-10 3-3 Al Horford 15 5 3 0 0 6-11 3-6 0-0 Kristaps Porzingis 20 7 5 0 1 6-10 1-3 7-8 Jrue Holiday 2 5 2 0 1 1-11 0-8 0-0 Derrick White 19 9 5 0 2 7-15 4-10 1-1 Payton Pritchard 7 3 5 0 0 3-7 0-1 1-2 Oshae Brissett 1 2 2 0 1 0-1 0-4 1-2 Sam Hauser 25 5 0 0 1 9-13 7-11 - Luke Kornet 4 3 1 1 0 2-2 - - Xavier Tillman 0 4 1 0 0 - - - Svi Mykhailiuk 0 - - - - - - - Jaden Springer 0 - - - - - - -

Charlotte Hornets player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Brandon Miller 19 5 2 1 0 7-15 3-6 2-2 Miles Bridges 26 11 8 0 0 10-23 3-9 3-3 Grant Williams 23 7 2 0 0 10-16 2-4 1-2 Tre Mann 4 4 4 0 0 2-7 0-3 - Vasilije Micic 13 2 9 0 0 5-13 1-6 2-2 Marques Bolden 4 5 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 - Aleksej Pokusevski 3 4 2 1 0 1-7 1-3 - Davis Bertans 8 1 1 1 1 3-6 2-5 - JT Thor 1 1 0 0 1 - 0-0 1-2 Amari Bailey DNP - - - - - - - Bryce McGowens DNP - - - - - - - Nick Smith Jr. 3 - - - - 1-1 1-1 -