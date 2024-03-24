Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 23, 2024

It was an Eastern Conference showdown between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls. With the Celtics already securing the first seed in the upcoming 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Bulls were desperate for a win.

In the opening quarter, Chicago put up a good fight against Boston. While no one necessarily stood out for the Bulls, it was a team effort for them to force a tie in the first quarter with a score of 31-31. DeMar DeRozan did all he could with seven points, while Alex Caruso and Torrey Craig added six points respectively.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the court, it was Jayson Tatum taking care of business as usual in the first quarter, scoring 10 points. He then added nine more points in the second quarter to help the Boston Celtics secure a 66-60 lead to end the first half. Sam Hauser (14 points) and Al Horford (11 points) both came alive in the second quarter to help Tatum secure their team's lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Come the third quarter, the Chicago Bulls narrowed the lead down to three with a score of 95-92. DeMar DeRozan (22 points) put the Bulls on his back after becoming the only player with 20+ points in his team.

However, the Boston Celtics aren't making it easy either. Al Horford exploded out of nowhere and scored 12 points to help maintain Boston's lead. Horford also became his team's leading scorer. Payton Pritchard came alive in the third quarter for the Celtics after contributing 15 points and seven assists.

Ultimately, the Celtics came out on top 124-113. Three Boston players scored 20+ points on Saturday Jayson Tatum (26 points), Al Horford (23 points) and Sam Hauser (23 points).

Despite having seven players in double-scoring figures for the Bulls, it was mainly DeMar DeRozan who particularly impressed, nearly coming up with a double-double performance with 28 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Chicago is now on a two-game losing streak and is hoping to get back in the win column against the Washinton Wizards on Monday.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Game Player Stats and Box Scores (March 23)

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Jayson Tatum 26 6 2 1 1 8-20 2-7 8-9 Al Horford 23 8 1 0 0 8-16 5-10 2-2 Luke Kornet 8 13 4 0 2 4-5 - - Sam Hauser 23 5 1 2 0 8-9 7-8 - Derrick White 17 3 6 1 0 6-14 3-11 2-3 Payton Pritchard 15 3 8 1 0 5-13 2-6 3-3 Oshae Brissett 7 4 0 0 0 3-3 1-1 - Svi Mykhailiuk 3 1 0 0 0 1-4 1-4 - Xavier Tillman 2 2 2 0 0 1-2 0-1 - JD Davison DNP - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - Jaden Springer 0 0 0 0 0 - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - -

Chicago Bulls game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT DeMar DeRozan 28 6 9 0 1 12-19 0-1 4-4 Alex Caruso 14 3 3 1 0 5-8 4-6 - Nikola Vucevic 14 2 5 1 2 7-10 0-3 - Ayo Dosunmu 14 2 4 2 0 7-16 0-4 - Coby White 11 5 10 0 0 3-11 1-4 4-4 Torrey Craig 11 2 3 2 0 4-4 3-3 - Dalen Terry 12 3 1 1 0 5-8 1-3 1-2 Onuralp Bitim 2 0 1 0 0 1-3 - - Andre Drummond 7 6 0 0 0 3-3 - 1-1 Jevon Carter DNP - - - - - - - Javonte Green DNP - - - - - - - Terry Taylor 0 0 0 0 0 - - -