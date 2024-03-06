Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 5, 2024

The red-hot Boston Celtics were on the road to square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third and final time this season on Tuesday. Boston hoped to extend its NBA-best 11-game winning streak and shut out the Cavaliers in their head-to-head matchup. Kristaps Porzingis, who had been cleared to play, should boost the Celtics’ chance of accomplishing their goals.

Jayson Tatum started hot for Boston, dropping 13 points in 12 minutes, while Porzingis backed him up with 10. Jaylen Brown, who waxed hot in the Celtics’ demolition of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, had five. The trio led the visitors to a 33-25 first-quarter lead.

The Cavaliers were again without Donovan Mitchell, who sat out due to a left knee injury. Jarrett Allen paced them early on with nine points, while Darius Garland added five.

The Porzingis, Tatum and Brown show continued for the Boston Celtics in the second quarter. They combined for 45 of the Cs' 55 points. Tatum went 5-for-6 from deep, while Porzingis was 2-for-3.

Allen remained as the Cleveland Cavaliers' best scorer with 13 points. Caris LeVert came off the bench to give the home team a much-needed boost with eight. Darius Garland has seven points, but he is 3-for-10, including 1-for-4 from behind the arc.

Boston went into the halftime break leading 55-45.

The third period was when Jaylen Brown came alive. After Jayson Tatum struggled a bit, Boston's other All-Star took over. He scored in a variety of ways to push the Celtics to an 87-71 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland continued to pace the Cavaliers' desperate hope to stay alive. Losing Evan Mobley to a sprained ankle was already a disadvantage they tried to overcome.

The fourth quarter, though, was a wild one. Cleveland went down 93-71 before the Cavaliers uncorked a crippling 38-11 run. Dean Wade, who had three points in the first three quarters, erupted for 20 in the final period. He outscored the entire Celtics who could only muster 17.

Darius Garland was called for a foul on Jayson Tatum's final shot that would have given Boston's franchise cornerstone two free throws. A successful challenge, however, overturned the wrong call and forced a jump ball. The Celtics grabbed possession but didn't have enough time to launch a shot.

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off perhaps its biggest win of the season by beating the Boston Celtics 105-104. Cleveland snapped Boston's 11-game winning streak.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box scores

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 26 13 2 0 0 2 8-20 5-9 5-6 -7 Kristaps Porzingis 24 9 3 2 3 1 9-18 3-6 3-3 0 Jrue Holiday 12 4 5 2 0 4 5-9 2-6 0-0 -14 Derrick White 3 6 7 0 4 2 1-5 0-2 1-1 +4 Jaylen Brown 21 3 4 0 0 1 8-20 3-7 2-2 +9 Sam Hauser 4 5 1 1 0 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 +14 Al Horford 7 5 0 1 0 1 3-8 1-4 0-0 -2 Luke Kornet 4 3 1 0 2 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 -2 Payton Pritchard 2 5 1 0 0 2 1-3 0-1 0-0 -7 Oshae Brissett DNP - - - - - - - - - Svi Mykhailiuk DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaden Springer DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 4 6 4 2 0 2 2-8 0-1 0-0 -7 Isaac Okoro 16 4 1 1 2 0 5-11 4-8 2-4 -4 Jarrett Allen 21 12 2 0 1 0 9-16 0-0 3-3 -4 Darius Garland 16 1 11 2 0 3 6-20 3-8 1-2 0 Sam Merrill 6 4 1 1 0 0 2-7 2-6 0-0 -3 Dean Wade 23 8 1 2 0 0 8-11 6-9 1-2 +16 Georges Niang 9 1 1 0 0 1 3-4 3-4 0-0 +7 Caris LeVert 10 4 5 3 0 2 4-10 2-5 0-0 +2 Craig Porter 0 2 2 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 +6 Emoni Bates DNP - - - - - - - - - Pete Nance DNP - - - - - - - - - Damian Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - Sharife Cooper DNP - - - - - - - - -