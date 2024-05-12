Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 11 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3

After getting embarrassed on their home court two nights ago, the Boston Celtics are invading the Cleveland Cavaliers to get some revenge. Boston’s high-octane offense stuttered, allowing Cleveland to win 118-94 in Game 2 and surrender the home-court edge. The Celtics try to regain that advantage on Saturday on the road.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box scores

Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- J. Tatum 33 13 6 1 1 5 11-25 2-8 9-9 +8 A. Horford 2 7 2 0 0 0 1-7 0-6 0-0 +12 J. Holiday 18 8 5 0 1 1 7-10 3-4 1-2 +15 D. White 12 3 3 1 1 1 4-13 3-8 1-1 +13 J. Brown 28 9 3 1 0 2 13-17 2-3 0-2 +18 S. Hauser 6 0 0 0 0 1 2-3 2-3 0-0 +10 O. Brissett 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 L. Kornet 2 1 0 0 1 0 2-4 1-2 0-0 +1 P. Pritchard 5 3 3 0 0 1 2-4 1-2 0-0 -4 S. Mykhailiuk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 J. Springer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 J. Walsh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 X. Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- E. Mobley 17 8 1 1 0 3 7-11 0-1 3-3 -16 I. Okoro 2 1 1 1 0 1 1-7 0-4 0-0 -17 D. Garland 15 3 6 0 1 2 6-15 1-6 2-2 -17 D. Mitchell 33 6 3 2 0 0 12-22 7-12 2-3 -10 M. Strus 6 5 2 0 0 1 2-8 2-6 0-0 -14 D. Wade 5 3 3 0 1 0 2-6 1-4 0-0 +12 M. Morris Sr. 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -2 T. Thompson 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 C. LeVert 15 6 1 0 0 1 6-12 1-3 2-2 -1 S. Merrill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +6 G. Niang DNP - - - - - - - - - D. Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Allen DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Summary

The first quarter between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers was a series of mini-runs between the two teams. Boston's offense had better flow compared to their inept Game 2 display. Still, the hosts stayed close behind Donovan Mitchell and only trailed 30-28 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second period didn't have the same whirling action as both teams made it a defensive struggle. Boston limited Cleveland to just 20 points to take a 57-48 advantage before they left the court for the halftime break.

The Boston Celtics roared out of the gate in the third quarter, dropping 14 straight points to push their lead to 23. The Cleveland Cavaliers, however, responded with a 15-4 blast to catch up. Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell engaged in a mano-a-mano duel.

The Celtics recovered with some timely baskets from Jaylen Brown to carry an 84-69 lead with a full quarter left to play.

Brown, after the Game 2 loss, told the media that the Boston Celtics played inexcusable defense in the humiliating loss. For most of the night and particularly in the fourth quarter, Brown and his teammates backed up their vow to play better on that end.

The Cleveland Cavaliers desperately tried to overhaul the lead but Boston's defense held firm to walk away with the victory. Jayson Tatum also hit a handful of timely baskets to keep Boston in front. His fadeaway jumper over Max Strus near the left baseline made it 104-89 with 2:14 remaining sent the home fans to the exits.

The Celtics handed the Cavaliers their first home loss 106-93 in the playoffs to take a 2-1 series lead.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland 3-pointers tonight

Jayson Tatum didn't have his deep ball stroke on Saturday as he hit just two out of his eight shots behind the arc. Jaylen Brown wasn't nearly as aggressive as his All-Star teammate but settled for a 2-for-3 clip from the same range.

Donovan Mitchell had the best form from behind the arc between the two teams. "Spida" lit up the Celtics with a 7-for-12 performance from rainbow distance. Darius Garland couldn't keep up, making just one out of six tries from that area.