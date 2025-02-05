Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 4 | 2024-25 NBA Season

For the third time this season, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers played each other on Tuesday as part of a seven-game slate. The Celtics won the first matchup at the TD Garden on Nov. 19, and the Cavaliers bounced back on Dec. 1 in Cleveland.

Coach Joe Mazzulla used his championship-winning lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics are at their best with a healthy Porzingis, and the defending champs want to extend their current winning streak to four.

Meanwhile, coach Kenny Atkinson's starting five consisted of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Cavs are on a four-game winning streak and have the best record in the NBA at 40-9.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jayson Tatum 10 3 3 1 2 0 0 16 2-11 2-7 4-4 5 Kristaps Porzingis 4 4 1 1 2 0 1 15 2-9 0-3 0-0 -1 Jrue Holiday 0 5 1 1 0 1 2 15 0-4 0-1 0-0 -1 Derrick White 3 3 1 1 1 0 0 17 1-7 1-6 0-0 -2 Jaylen Brown 16 6 2 0 0 3 2 17 7-11 0-0 2-2 -2 Sam Hauser 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 7 1-2 1-1 0-0 12 Al Horford 10 6 0 0 0 0 1 11 4-8 2-5 0-0 19 Luke Kornet 2 4 4 1 0 0 1 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 11 Payton Pritchard 6 2 1 0 0 1 0 13 2-4 2-4 0-0 9 Xavier Tillman DNP Drew Peterson DNP Baylor Scheierman DNP Neemias Queta DNP Jaden Springer DNP Jordan Walsh DNP

Cavaliers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Evan Mobley 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 14 1-9 0-2 0-0 -9 Jarrett Allen 10 13 1 1 1 1 2 15 3-8 0-0 4-4 1 Darius Garland 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 17 2-8 0-3 1-2 1 Donovan Mitchell 13 5 3 1 0 2 2 18 5-12 1-5 2-2 -2 Max Strus 0 5 0 1 0 1 2 14 0-1 0-0 0-0 6 Georges Niang 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0-2 0-2 0-0 -19 Caris LeVert 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 8 0-2 0-2 0-0 -22 Ty Jerome 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 12 2-4 0-0 1-1 -16 Sam Merrill 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2-4 2-4 3-3 10 Emoni Bates DNP Jaylon Tyson DNP Tristan Thompson DNP Craig Porter Jr. DNP

