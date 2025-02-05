Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 4 | 2024-25 NBA Season

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 05, 2025 01:41 GMT
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 4. (Photo: IMAGN)
For the third time this season, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers played each other on Tuesday as part of a seven-game slate. The Celtics won the first matchup at the TD Garden on Nov. 19, and the Cavaliers bounced back on Dec. 1 in Cleveland.

Coach Joe Mazzulla used his championship-winning lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics are at their best with a healthy Porzingis, and the defending champs want to extend their current winning streak to four.

Meanwhile, coach Kenny Atkinson's starting five consisted of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Cavs are on a four-game winning streak and have the best record in the NBA at 40-9.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jayson Tatum10331200162-112-74-45
Kristaps Porzingis4411201152-90-30-0-1
Jrue Holiday0511012150-40-10-0-1
Derrick White3311100171-71-60-0-2
Jaylen Brown16620032177-110-02-2-2
Sam Hauser320000271-21-10-012
Al Horford10600001114-82-50-019
Luke Kornet244100191-10-00-011
Payton Pritchard6210010132-42-40-09
Xavier TillmanDNP
Drew PetersonDNP
Baylor ScheiermanDNP
Neemias QuetaDNP
Jaden SpringerDNP
Jordan WalshDNP

Cavaliers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Evan Mobley2400000141-90-20-0-9
Jarrett Allen101311112153-80-04-41
Darius Garland5120012172-80-31-21
Donovan Mitchell13531022185-121-52-2-2
Max Strus0501012140-10-00-06
Georges Niang0100002110-20-20-0-19
Caris LeVert010002080-20-20-0-22
Ty Jerome5200001122-40-01-1-16
Sam Merrill9110000112-42-43-310
Emoni BatesDNP
Jaylon TysonDNP
Tristan ThompsonDNP
Craig Porter Jr.DNP

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
