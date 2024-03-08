  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 7, 2024

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 7, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 08, 2024 04:19 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores for March 7

The Boston Celtics got their rematch with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in Mile High City. Boston, which lost 102-100 in the first meeting on Jan. 19, looked to get revenge and tie the season series. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were available to lead the Celtics.

The first quarter started like the game ended two months ago. Both teams promptly tried to impose their will over the other and exchanged shots. As expected, Tatum and Brown came out firing for Boston.

The defending champs relied on more balanced scoring to go toe-to-toe with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. Every player Nuggets coach Mike Malone already scored. Nikola Jokic had seven points and five assists in 12 minutes. Jamal Murray's 31-footer to end the first quarter gave Denver a 30-28 lead.

Murray carried the momentum of his buzzer-beater with a series of shots to open the second quarter. Boston kept fighting, though, by dominating the offensive boards. The extra possessions prevented the Nuggets from getting away. Jaylen Brown also got hot in the said period to lead the Celtics.

Brown had 15 second-quarter points, but Jokic responded with 13 to tow the Nuggets to a 62-54 halftime edge.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Boston Celtics game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum832003
Kristaps Porzingis1072102
Jrue Holiday212000
Derrick White742111
Jaylen Brown2282001
Xavier Tillman220000
Sam Hauser301000
Al Horford030000
Payton Pritchard000000

Denver Nuggets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon451000
Michael Porter Jr.721000
Nikola Jokic2065200
Jamal Murray1304102
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope210100
Zeke Nnaji220100
Peyton Watson401100
Justin Holiday200010
Reggie Jackson211010
Christian Braun641000

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic 3-pointers tonight

Jayson Tatum went 2-for-3 on 3-pointers tonight. Jaylen Brown had a 1-for-2 clip from deep.

Jamal Murray went 1-for-1 from behind the arc, but Nikola Jokic has yet to attempt one.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?