Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups & Depth Charts | March 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets matchup is the highlight of Thursday’s NBA slate. The game will air on TNT. The matchup between two of the top teams in the league will tip off at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, at 10 pm. Denver pulled out a close 102-100 win in Boston in the first meeting between these two in January.

The Celtics are coming off blowing a 20-point lead in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before that, they blew up the Golden State Warriors 140-88. They will look to play more like they did against Golden State on Thursday. Boston still sits atop the East with the best record in the NBA at 48-13.

The Nuggets remain one of the league's most unstoppable teams. They are 42-20, just 1.0 games behind the Western Conference's top spot. Nikola Jokic is in MVP form once again. He leads the club in scoring, rebounding and assists with 25.9 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 9.2 apg.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets injury reports

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics could be without star Jaylen Brown. He is listed as questionable with a lower back strain. They will also be without backup center Neemias Queta.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets injury report is bare and they will come into the game healthy.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth charts, March 7

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart

The Celtics will have to adjust their starting lineup if Brown does not play. Al Horford or Sam Hauswr would likely get the start. If Brown is healthy, then the Celtics will run their offensive powerhouse, starting with Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard SG Derrick White Jaden Springer SF Jaylen Brown (DTD) Sam Hauser Svi Mykhailiuk PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman

Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth chart

The Nuggets will use their usual starting lineup. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will star alongside Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Key Matchups

Porzingis vs. Jokic will be a pivotal matchup in the Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets. Jokic has the upper hand, but Porzingis will need to go hot from the perimeter to lengthen Jokic's defense and tire him out to halt his offensive attack.

Murray and Holiday will be another great matchup to watch. Murray will be extra motivated to show off his offensive package against the tough defense of Holiday. This matchup could decide the game.

Murray will need to play up to Holiday, who has become one of the best catch-and-shoot threats for Boston, especially from the corner.