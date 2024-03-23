Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 22, 2024 

The Boston Celtics played without Jayson Tatum on the road at the Little Caesars Arena and still took home the victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. This served as the 56th win of the season for the Celtics and the 58th loss for the Pistons.

The game started with both teams in a neck-and-neck battle, with Detroit ending the first quarter with a two-point lead, 34-32. However, in the second half, the Celtics turned the tide, outscoring the Pistons 37-19 and owning a 20-point lead by halftime.

The third quarter was much the same for the Celtics as they maintained their lead. The Pistons just about kept pace, but the C's were able to pad up their lead to 25 points entering the fourth quarter and coasted to the win.

The Celtics have three more games on the road from March 23 to 28. They face the Chicago Bulls next before matchups with the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Pistons host the New Orleans Pelicans next on March 24 before going on a three-game road trip on March 25 facing the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons game player stat and box scores

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Jaylen Brown 33 4 0 4 0 4 13-19 3-8 4-7 9 Xavier Tillman 2 4 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 Kristaps Porzingis 19 4 1 3 2 0 7-15 2-6 8-9 22 Derrick White 19 8 11 0 0 1 5-14 1-7 8-9 23 Payton Pritchard 20 2 9 0 0 1 8-15 4-9 0-0 15 Sam Hauser 14 4 1 1 0 0 5-14 4-11 0-0 14 Oshae Brissett 6 2 1 0 1 0 2-2 1-1 1-2 16 Luke Kornet 3 1 2 3 0 1 1-2 0-0 1-1 -2 Svi Mykhailuk 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 1-1 7 JD Davidson 3 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 12 Jordan Walsh 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 6 Neemias Queta 5 2 2 1 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-2 6

Detroit Pistons game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT +/- Troy Brown Jr. 8 3 2 0 0 0 3-7 2-6 0-0 -8 Tosan Evuomwan 14 8 1 0 0 2 4-9 2-5 4-6 -26 James Wiseman 24 9 4 0 0 3 11-13 0-0 2-4 -22 Cade Cunningham 15 6 6 2 0 3 6-17 1-4 2-2 -27 Jaden Ivey 16 4 0 0 0 2 7-13 1-4 1-1 -13 Evan Fournier 6 1 3 1 1 1 3-7 0-3 0-0 -8 Chiemzie Metu 2 4 2 0 0 4 1-3 0-2 0-0 -2 Jared Rhoden 9 5 0 1 0 2 4-5 1-2 0-0 -7 Marcus Sasser 8 2 7 0 0 0 3-8 2-4 0-0 -16 Buddy Boheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Jalen Duren DNP Malachi Flynn DNP Stanley Umude DNP

Jaylen Brown steps up and leads charge for Boston Celtics while Payton Pritchard steps up in starting 5

There was perhaps no surprise that the league-leading Boston Celtics (56-14) had an easy win against the Detroit Pistons (12-58), even without Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown stepped up and led the team in scoring finishing with 33 points while Payton Pritchard followed through with a near-double-double of 20 points and nine assists.

Kristaps Porzingis was just too much for the Pistons to handle, scoring 19 points while Derrick White had an all-around game with 19 points-11 rebounds and eight assists. Sam Hauser also had a notable night coming off the bench with 14 markers.

On the other hand, James Wiseman had his best game of the season for the Pistons with 24 points and nine rebounds. Cade Cunningham was held to 15 points while Jaden Ivey managed 16.

The Pistons were missing a significant number of pieces in their rotation including Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson. Simone Fontecchio was not able to play either as the Celtics capitalized on their undermanned opponents.