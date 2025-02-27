Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons player stats and box score (Feb. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Detroit Pistons put their seven-game winning streak on the line as they welcomed the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, on Wednesday night. Their streak featured victories over teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers, but none posed a challenge quite like the Celtics.
The last time Detroit strung together at least eight straight wins was in 2008. Coming into the matchup, they already held their best record since the 2018-19 season — their most recent playoff appearance.
Below is the box score for the Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons game.
Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons box score
Boston Celtics player stats
Detroit Pistons player stats
The Pistons came out firing, with Cade Cunningham scoring four points in a 7-0 opening burst. Riding the momentum, Detroit closed the first quarter strong, as Malik Beasley knocked down a three-pointer to push their lead to 29-20.
Boston, however, responded in the second. The Celtics caught fire from beyond the arc, and after trailing 49-37, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford each buried 3s to knot the game at 55 heading into halftime.
