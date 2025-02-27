Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons player stats and box score (Feb. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Detroit Pistons put their seven-game winning streak on the line as they welcomed the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, on Wednesday night. Their streak featured victories over teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers, but none posed a challenge quite like the Celtics.

Ad

The last time Detroit strung together at least eight straight wins was in 2008. Coming into the matchup, they already held their best record since the 2018-19 season — their most recent playoff appearance.

Below is the box score for the Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons box score

Boston Celtics player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jayson Tatum 17:02 15 4 3 6 8 75.0 3 4 75.0 0 1 0.0 0 4 0 0 4 1 -1 Al Horford 15:37 6 7 1 2 6 33.3 2 6 33.3 0 0 0.0 1 6 2 0 0 1 2 Kristaps Porziņģis 15:35 8 1 1 3 7 42.9 1 2 50.0 1 3 33.3 0 1 2 0 0 2 -7 Derrick White 18:27 12 2 3 4 7 57.1 4 6 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 2 0 3 Jrue Holiday 18:27 2 1 3 1 5 20.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Payton Pritchard 17:33 12 1 2 4 7 57.1 4 6 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 6 Jordan Walsh 05:33 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3 Sam Hauser 05:33 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 0 -3 Neemias Queta 06:13 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 TOTALS 55 21 13 20 41 48.8 14 26 53.8 1 4 25.0 1 17 5 0 8 5 -

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Detroit Pistons player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Ausar Thompson 14:46 4 3 1 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 4 0 2 0 6 Tobias Harris 17:02 9 6 1 3 6 50.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 1 5 1 0 1 2 1 Jalen Duren 15:18 7 7 0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 3 4 1 0 1 1 -11 Tim Hardaway Jr. 16:57 0 2 2 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 0 -14 Cade Cunningham 18:24 10 2 5 4 12 33.3 0 3 0.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 0 3 1 -5 Malik Beasley 10:52 12 1 2 5 9 55.6 2 6 33.3 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 5 Marcus Sasser 11:01 8 1 1 3 6 50.0 2 5 40.0 0 2 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 Isaiah Stewart 08:42 3 4 0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 3 0 1 0 0 11 Ronald Holland II 06:58 2 1 2 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 1 -1 TOTALS 55 30 14 22 45 48.9 5 18 27.8 6 10 60.0 7 20 7 2 7 5 -

Ad

The Pistons came out firing, with Cade Cunningham scoring four points in a 7-0 opening burst. Riding the momentum, Detroit closed the first quarter strong, as Malik Beasley knocked down a three-pointer to push their lead to 29-20.

Boston, however, responded in the second. The Celtics caught fire from beyond the arc, and after trailing 49-37, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford each buried 3s to knot the game at 55 heading into halftime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.