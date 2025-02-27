  • home icon
  Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons player stats and box score (Feb. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons player stats and box score (Feb. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 27, 2025 01:26 GMT
Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics - Source: Getty
Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics - Source: Getty

The Detroit Pistons put their seven-game winning streak on the line as they welcomed the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, on Wednesday night. Their streak featured victories over teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers, but none posed a challenge quite like the Celtics.

The last time Detroit strung together at least eight straight wins was in 2008. Coming into the matchup, they already held their best record since the 2018-19 season — their most recent playoff appearance.

Below is the box score for the Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons game.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons box score

Boston Celtics player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jayson Tatum17:0215436875.03475.0010.0040041-1
Al Horford15:376712633.32633.3000.01620012
Kristaps Porziņģis15:358113742.91250.01333.3012002-7
Derrick White18:2712234757.14666.7000.00200203
Jrue Holiday18:272131520.0020.0000.00100003
Payton Pritchard17:3312124757.14666.7000.00110006
Jordan Walsh05:33000010.0000.0000.0000000-3
Sam Hauser05:33010000.0000.0000.0010010-3
Neemias Queta06:13010000.0000.0000.00100110
TOTALS552113204148.8142653.81425.01175085-
Detroit Pistons player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Ausar Thompson14:464312366.7000.0000.00340206
Tobias Harris17:029613650.01250.0221001510121
Jalen Duren15:187703475.0000.01250.0341011-11
Tim Hardaway Jr.16:57022030.0020.0000.0110000-14
Cade Cunningham18:24102541233.3030.022100020031-5
Malik Beasley10:5212125955.62633.3000.01001005
Marcus Sasser11:018113650.02540.0020.00100008
Isaiah Stewart08:4234011100000.01250.013010011
Ronald Holland II06:5821211100000.0000.0011001-1
TOTALS553014224548.951827.861060.07207275-
The Pistons came out firing, with Cade Cunningham scoring four points in a 7-0 opening burst. Riding the momentum, Detroit closed the first quarter strong, as Malik Beasley knocked down a three-pointer to push their lead to 29-20.

Boston, however, responded in the second. The Celtics caught fire from beyond the arc, and after trailing 49-37, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford each buried 3s to knot the game at 55 heading into halftime.

