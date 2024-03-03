Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 3, 2024

The Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors game marks the second head-to-head meeting between the two ball clubs. Their first game was on Dec. 19, 2023, when the Warriors secured an impressive 132-126 overtime win. In one of the most highly-anticipated matchups this season, fans can expect excellent basketball action in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch.

During their first meeting, Stephen Curry put on a show as he led the way for his team with 33 points (11-of-21 shooting, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range) and 6 assists. Meanwhile, on the Boston Celtics' end, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown combined for 58 points (21-of-46 shooting, including 8-of-22 from 3-point range), 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Entering this matchup, the Golden State Warriors will look to win their fourth straight game coming off their recent 120-105 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are eyeing their 11th straight victory after an impressive 138-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

To start the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown set the tone for the team when he put up 19 points in the first quarter. Interestingly, Warriors forward Draymond Green left Brown open on a few occasions as some form of mind game defensively. However, Brown remained unfazed as he welcomed the open looks handed to him.

Brown's strong start powered the Celtics to finish the first quarter with a 44-22 score against the Warriors.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores

See more stats for the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors game below.

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Brown 25 3 1 1 0 1 9-16 5-9 2-2 27 Jayson Tatum 20 3 5 1 1 0 7-10 3-3 3-3 31 Al Horford 0 2 3 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 13 Derrick White 8 1 4 0 0 0 3-3 2-2 0-0 14 Jrue Holiday 5 2 2 0 1 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 16 Sam Hauser 6 3 0 0 1 0 2-3 2-3 0-0 27 Luke Kornet 2 3 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 20 Payton Pritchard 7 4 1 1 0 0 3-3 1-1 0-0 16 Xavier Tillman 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 7 Oshae Brissett DNP - Coach's Decision Jaden Springer DNP - Coach's Decision Svi Mykhailiuk DNP - Coach's Decision

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Moses Moody 9 3 0 0 0 1 4-6 1-2 0-0 -16 Jonathan Kuminga 6 1 2 0 0 0 2-7 0-1 2-2 -23 Draymond Green 2 4 2 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -12 Klay Thompson 6 2 1 0 0 1 2-4 1-3 1-1 -16 Stephen Curry 2 1 3 0 0 1 1-7 0-5 0-0 -17 Gary Payton II 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -12 Lester Quinones 3 2 2 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -24 Chris Paul 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-3 0-1 0-0 -20 Trayce Jackson-Davis 0 2 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -13 Kevon Looney 0 1 1 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Dario Saric 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Gui Santos DNP - Coach's Decision Jerome Robinson DNP - Coach's Decision