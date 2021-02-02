Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two sides who have had a positive start to the 2020-21 NBA Season face off on Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors welcome the Boston Celtics to the Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors have surprised many this campaign. Written off prior to the season, the Warriors have benefitted from consistency in their starting lineup and the leadership of franchise legends, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. On the home court, they have won 8 of their 12 matchups and face a Boston Celtics side who are 5-5 on the road.

In their last outing, the Golden State Warriors blew out the Detroit Pistons with five Warriors scoring double digits, including rookie center James Wiseman. The 19-year-old scored 11 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 17 minutes.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have lost their last two games, although they were unlucky to lose to the LA Lakers after defensive leader Marcus Smart left the game injured in the 4th quarter.

Having had their fair share of injuries and COVID-19 protocols to deal with this season, the Celtics have impressed by managing to maintain a reputable record in the East.

With both sides ranked closely on offensive and defensive ratings, we should expect a closely-fought affair in California.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Injury Updates

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

At the weekend, the Boston Celtics were dealt a tough blow when defensive leader Marcus Smart had to leave the court in their 1-point loss to the LA Lakers. Despite the disappointment, Celtics fans will have been happy to learn that the guard will only be out for a couple of weeks at the most, with a grade 1 calf strain.

The Boston Celtics are also without Tacko Fall (ankle), Romeo Langford (wrist) and Payton Pritchard (knee) for the fixture. Having dealt with numerous injuries and COVID-19 protocols this season, coach Brad Stevens will be hoping that Smart can return sooner rather than later so his side can regain some consistency.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' fortunes have been rather different this season. After the devastating injury to Klay Thompson in the preseason, the Warriors have been lucky enough to have their strongest starting five available for the majority of January until Draymond Green's return.

The conductor.



Averaging a team-best 6.6 assists per game, @Money23Green is putting on a clinic in how to facilitate the offense. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/n7Y0b8YtXa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2021

The only notable absentees for Steve Kerr's side are Alen Smailagic (knee), Marquese Chriss (leg) and Klay Thompson (Achilles), who all have long-term injuries.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Coach Brad Stevens will likely turn to veteran guard Jeff Teague in the absence of Marcus Smart, while Jayson Tatum is also more than capable of doing his share of the ball handling. Teague has only averaged 5.8 points and has had to put up with only 18 minutes per game.

Aside from Smart, Stevens will likely stick to the same lineup that narrowly lost to the Lakers, with floor general Kemba Walker joining Teague in the Boston Celtics backcourt.

At the forward positions, the Boston Celtics have relied heavily on the scoring abilities of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are both competing at an All-Star level. They could use the impending trade deadline to upgrade at the center position where Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson are currently the rotation pairing.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and rookie James Wiseman

Over in California, Steve Kerr's lineup selection will be far more straightforward. Though the head coach has chosen to rotate rookie center James Wiseman with Kevon Looney lately, the Warriors side will likely remain unchanged.

Star guard Steph Curry is playing at an MVP-caliber level and has led the Golden State Warriors to their current 11-9 record. After a slow start, Curry's support cast have begun to supply the points needed for the Warriors to make the playoffs this season.

Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr combined for 38 points alongside Curry's 28 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Draymond Green continued to provide the defensive solidity and leadership that has been the glue of the Golden State Warriors' championship sides in the past.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Boston Celtics

G Kemba Walker, G Jeff Teague, F Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, C Daniel Theis

Golden State Warriors

G Steph Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney