On Monday, the Boston Celtics faced the Golden State Warriors faced each other for the second and final time in the 2024-25 regular season. The Celtics entered Chase Center as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference by virtue of their 29-13 record. Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to improve on their 21-20 record, which has situated them at 10th place in the Western Conference.

The Celtics are coming off a 119-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday. Meanwhile, the Warriors have won back-to-back victories against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Boston Celtics box score

Player Name Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Jaylen Brown 17 4 2 0 0 8-14 1-3 0-0 Jayson Tatum 22 9 7 2 0 9-20 3-10 1-1 Kristaps Porzingis 18 7 2 1 0 6-13 3-7 3-3 Jrue Holiday 10 4 1 0 0 4-5 2-3 0-0 Derrick White 8 5 5 1 3 3-5 2-4 0-0 Payton Pritchard 14 2 9 1 1 5-10 2-6 2-2 Sam Hauser 11 2 1 1 1 4-7 3-6 0-0 Al Horford 3 4 2 0 2 1-3 1-3 0-0 Luke Kornet 8 7 2 0 2 4-4 0-0 0-0 Xavier Tillman Sr. 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Jordan Walsh 6 2 0 1 0 2-4 2-3 0-0 Neemias Queta 3 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-2 Jaden Springer 0 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Baylor Scheierman 5 3 1 1 0 2-3 1-2 0-0

Golden State Warriors box score

Player Name Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Andrew Wiggins 4 3 0 1 1 1-11 0-4 2-2 Gary Payton II 2 3 3 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 5 5 4 0 0 2-3 0-0 1-2 Stephen Curry 18 3 4 2 0 6-16 4-12 2-2 Dennis Schroder 7 0 1 1 0 3-8 1-4 0-0 Moses Moody 13 6 5 1 1 5-13 3-9 0-0 Gui Santos 7 2 0 1 0 3-8 1-6 0-0 Buddy Hield 6 2 2 0 0 2-5 1-4 1-3 Lindy Waters III 6 4 2 1 0 2-7 2-6 0-0 Kevon Looney 5 7 1 0 0 2-4 0-0 1-2 Quinten Post 9 1 3 0 1 4-8 1-4 0-0 Pat Spencer 3 2 3 0 0 1-6 1-3 0-0

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors game recap

Unlike some of their back-and-forth encounters in the 2022 NBA FInals, this Celtics-Warriors game was mostly a beatdown, with the defending champions dominating both ends of the floor to secure a 125-85 victory. This was the worst home loss absorbed by the Warriors in 40 years.

The game began with the Celtics pulling off an 8-0 run, powered by a hot start from Kristaps Porzingis who made two threes in the first two minutes. Though the Warriors stormed back and even took a 15-13 lead, Boston regained control and basically never looked back since that point. At the end of the first 12 minutes, the Celtics were up 29-18. Off the solid contributions of Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, Boston extended the lead to 15 by halftime.

Entering the third quarter, Stephen Curry was the only Warriors starter who had scored in double digits. The second half proved to be more of the same as the Celtics' defense proved too much for the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, and Buddy Hield. These three players finished with a combined 17 points on 6-for-24 shooting (which included 10 Wiggins misses).

Curry (18 points, 4-for-12 from deep) and reserve guard Moses Moody (13 points, six rebounds, five assists) were the lone bright spots for the Warriors, who missed the services of Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Kyle Anderson. When the final buzzer sounded, the Warriors had a 34.8% shooting clip to show for their efforts (including a dismal 14-for-53 shot tally from outside).

As for the Celtics, who are currently the no. 2 team in the Eastern Conference, they finished with a 53.3% clip from the field, 41.7% from three-point distance. This impressive showing on both offense and defense is an indicator of the Celtics slowly reaching their peak form, with a healthy lineup to boot.

