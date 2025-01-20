  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jan 21, 2025 02:26 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

On Monday, the Boston Celtics faced the Golden State Warriors faced each other for the second and final time in the 2024-25 regular season. The Celtics entered Chase Center as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference by virtue of their 29-13 record. Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to improve on their 21-20 record, which has situated them at 10th place in the Western Conference.

The Celtics are coming off a 119-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday. Meanwhile, the Warriors have won back-to-back victories against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Boston Celtics box score

Player NamePointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Jaylen Brown1742008-141-30-0
Jayson Tatum2297209-203-101-1
Kristaps Porzingis1872106-133-73-3
Jrue Holiday1041004-52-30-0
Derrick White855133-52-40-0
Payton Pritchard1429115-102-62-2
Sam Hauser1121114-73-60-0
Al Horford342021-31-30-0
Luke Kornet872024-40-00-0
Xavier Tillman Sr.010000-10-10-0
Jordan Walsh620102-42-30-0
Neemias Queta3 0 0001-20-01-2
Jaden Springer0 0 1000-10-00-0
Baylor Scheierman5 3 1102-31-20-0
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors box score

Player NamePointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Andrew Wiggins430111-110-42-2
Gary Payton II233101-30-10-0
Trayce Jackson-Davis554002-30-01-2
Stephen Curry1834206-164-122-2
Dennis Schroder701103-81-40-0
Moses Moody1365115-133-90-0
Gui Santos720103-81-60-0
Buddy Hield622002-51-41-3
Lindy Waters III642102-72-60-0
Kevon Looney5 7 1002-40-01-2
Quinten Post9 1 3014-81-40-0
Pat Spencer3 2 3001-61-30-0

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors game recap

Unlike some of their back-and-forth encounters in the 2022 NBA FInals, this Celtics-Warriors game was mostly a beatdown, with the defending champions dominating both ends of the floor to secure a 125-85 victory. This was the worst home loss absorbed by the Warriors in 40 years.

The game began with the Celtics pulling off an 8-0 run, powered by a hot start from Kristaps Porzingis who made two threes in the first two minutes. Though the Warriors stormed back and even took a 15-13 lead, Boston regained control and basically never looked back since that point. At the end of the first 12 minutes, the Celtics were up 29-18. Off the solid contributions of Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, Boston extended the lead to 15 by halftime.

Entering the third quarter, Stephen Curry was the only Warriors starter who had scored in double digits. The second half proved to be more of the same as the Celtics' defense proved too much for the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, and Buddy Hield. These three players finished with a combined 17 points on 6-for-24 shooting (which included 10 Wiggins misses).

Curry (18 points, 4-for-12 from deep) and reserve guard Moses Moody (13 points, six rebounds, five assists) were the lone bright spots for the Warriors, who missed the services of Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Kyle Anderson. When the final buzzer sounded, the Warriors had a 34.8% shooting clip to show for their efforts (including a dismal 14-for-53 shot tally from outside).

As for the Celtics, who are currently the no. 2 team in the Eastern Conference, they finished with a 53.3% clip from the field, 41.7% from three-point distance. This impressive showing on both offense and defense is an indicator of the Celtics slowly reaching their peak form, with a healthy lineup to boot.

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी