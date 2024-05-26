Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 25 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3

The Indiana Pacers will try to climb out of a 0-2 hole against the Boston Celtics starting in Game 3 on Saturday without Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana’s engine on offense exited early two nights ago after injuring his hamstring. He wasn’t given the go signal to suit up on Saturday, while his status remains questionable for Game 4.

The Celtics will be playing their third straight round in the playoffs without their opponents’ best player on the court for at least one game. They didn’t see Jimmy Butler versus the Miami Heat and squared off with Donovan Mitchell for just a few games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Haliburton faced them twice before going down with an injury.

The Boston Celtics have usually taken care of business regardless of who's in front of them. They will look to keep that trend against the Pacers on Saturday.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box scores

Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- J. Tatum 36 10 8 1 2 0 12-23 5-10 7-11 +7 A. Horford 23 5 0 1 3 1 8-14 7-12 0-0 +3 J. Holiday 14 9 3 3 1 3 4-10 1-6 5-5 +6 D. White 13 5 7 0 4 0 3-11 2-8 5-6 +1 J. Brown 24 2 3 1 1 1 10-18 1-5 3-4 -4 X. Tillman 2 1 0 1 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 +12 S. Hauser 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-3 0-0 -6 O. Brissett 0 1 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 P. Pritchard 2 2 3 0 0 1 1-3 0-2 0-0 -8 N. Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - S. Mykhailiuk DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Springer DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P. Siakam 22 3 6 1 0 1 9-18 0-3 4-4 -11 A. Nesmith 4 5 4 1 0 1 2-3 0-1 0-0 -3 M. Turner 22 10 1 0 0 5 9-16 0-3 4-4 +1 A. Nembhard 32 4 9 0 0 2 12-21 4-7 4-4 -2 B. Sheppard 0 3 1 1 0 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 -8 O. Toppin 4 3 3 0 0 1 2-6 0-0 0-0 +7 D. McDermott 2 1 2 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +13 I. Jackson 2 5 0 0 1 0 1-4 0-0 0-0 -1 T.J. McConnell 23 9 6 1 0 1 10-17 1-4 2-2 -1 J. Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Smith DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Walker DNP - - - - - - - - - K. Brown DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Game Summary

The Indiana Pacers were unfazed starting the first quarter against the Boston Celtics without Tyrese Haliburton. Pascal Siakam had 11 early points, while Myles Turner, who was ripped on social media for his Game 2 performance, came up with 10.

Jayson Tatum had a blistering first quarter, dropping 15 points against the Pacers but had little support. It was just enough, though, to get a 32-31 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

Andrew Nembhard, taking the lead guard role with Haliburton, stole the show in the second quarter. He dropped 17 points and ran Rick Carlisle's offense with aplomb. Indiana's high-octane offense came alive and took a 64-46 lead after Nembhard's 25-footer went in.

Boston cut the deficit to 66-57 before Nembhard again put more separation between the two teams with another trifecta. Indiana, after trailing by nine points at one point, took a 69-47 advantage before the halftime break.

It looked like the Indiana Pacers' offense would continue to go full throttle in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics. T.J. McConnell's 10-foot jumper pushed the hosts' lead to 82-66 before the visitors slowly crawled back into the game. Derrick White's free throws made it 88-81 but Doug McDermott tipped in Andrew Nembhard's missed floater. The Pacers led by just 90-81 heading into the final frame.

Boston started stringing stops together to start the fourth quarter and inched closer to 93-90 after Al Horford's 3-pointer. Both teams traded mini-runs as their respective offenses hummed. Nembhard and T.J. McConnell were unfazed by the superstar names lining up across them.

McConnell's point-blank shot, which had the home team roaring pushed Indiana's lead back to 109-103. The Celtics, however, showed their much-maligned poise by uncorking a crippling 11-2 run to end the game to win 114-111.

Jrue Holiday's and-1, a steal off Andrew Nembhard and two free throws stunned the Indiana Pacers and their home crowd.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam 3-pointers tonight

Jayson Tatum, after a dismal 1-for-7 night from deep in Game 2, was already 3-for-6 in the first half of Game 3. Jaylen Brown hit one of two attempts from the same distance.

Andrew Nembhard's hot shooting night included a perfect 3-for-3 clip from behind the arc during the same stretch. Pascal Siakam couldn't match that efficiency after misfiring both attempts.

The Boston Celtics' franchise cornerstones ended the night with a 6-for-15 line from deep with Tatum making five of them. Meanwhile, Nembhard's blistering start faded as he went 1-for-4 in the second half to finish with four triples out of seven attempts. Pascal finished the game without sinking one.