Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (Jan. 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers handed the Boston Celtics another tough loss, dominating them 117-96 during their NBA Rivals Week clash at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The defending champions have now dropped five of their last 10 games, with this defeat marking their largest margin of the season.

The Lakers improved to 24-18 with back-to-back blowout victories. Anthony Davis contributed 24 points and eight rebounds, while LeBron James posted a double-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Austin Reaves also shined, scoring 23 points on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting to help the home team. Rui Hachimura contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Lakers' bench made a strong impact as well, with Dalton Knecht adding 13 points and Gabe Vincent chipping in 12.

As a unit, the Lakers shot 47.2% from the field while holding the Celtics to just 38.5%.

Kristaps Porzingis led the way for Boston with 22 points, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum added 17 and 16 points, respectively. Below is the box score for the Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers game.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jayson Tatum 29:49 16 6 5 5 12 41.7 2 6 33.3 4 7 57.1 0 6 1 1 2 1 -13 Jaylen Brown 33:02 17 8 3 7 19 36.8 3 9 33.3 0 3 0.0 2 6 1 0 0 2 -18 Kristaps Porziņģis 27:29 22 7 2 9 16 56.3 2 5 40.0 2 2 100 1 6 0 1 1 2 -11 Derrick White 19:26 3 3 3 1 5 20.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 3 0 0 1 1 1 -1 Jrue Holiday 25:15 3 3 1 1 6 16.7 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 3 1 0 2 2 -8 Al Horford 23:58 2 4 2 1 5 20.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 1 1 2 -22 Payton Pritchard 24:14 7 2 2 2 12 16.7 1 5 20.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 1 0 0 -17 Sam Hauser 13:23 6 2 0 2 4 50.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 1 -9 Luke Kornet 11:38 4 4 0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 4 0 0 0 0 3 -14 Jaden Springer 08:53 10 2 1 4 5 80.0 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 Neemias Queta 08:53 6 1 3 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 1 0 2 1 0 0 4 Jordan Walsh 07:32 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Baylor Scheierman 06:28 0 0 1 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 TOTALS 96 49 23 35 91 38.5 14 41 34.1 12 18 66.7 11 31 5 6 7 17 -

LA Lakers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Rui Hachimura 27:49 10 7 2 3 9 33.3 2 5 40.0 2 2 100 2 5 1 0 0 1 12 LeBron James 30:31 20 14 6 9 20 45.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 3 11 0 0 2 0 7 Anthony Davis 30:32 24 8 3 9 18 50.0 0 1 0.0 6 6 100 2 6 1 3 1 1 15 Max Christie 29:03 6 4 2 2 6 33.3 2 6 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 2 1 12 Austin Reaves 33:16 23 3 6 7 13 53.8 4 8 50.0 5 6 83.3 0 3 0 0 0 1 14 Gabe Vincent 25:57 12 1 4 4 8 50.0 4 7 57.1 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 5 22 Jaxson Hayes 14:29 5 8 1 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 7 0 0 0 0 14 Dorian Finney-Smith 20:23 0 4 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 2 0 0 2 20 Dalton Knecht 13:36 13 4 0 5 7 71.4 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 0 2 3 Bronny James 03:46 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 Christian Koloko 03:46 2 0 0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 1 -2 Cam Reddish 03:26 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 Shake Milton 03:26 2 0 3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 0 0 1 0 -5 TOTALS 117 62 27 42 89 47.2 15 35 42.9 18 20 90.0 10 43 4 4 6 14 -

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Game recap

NBA Rivals Week featured a Boston Celtics versus LA Lakers showdown on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, marking the first meeting of the season between these two iconic franchises.

The Lakers' defense came out strong, stifling the Celtics early and holding the defending champions to a season-low scoring output in the first quarter. Behind eight points each from LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Lakers outscored Boston 34-23.

LA carried its momentum into the second quarter, extending its lead by outscoring the Celtics by another eight points.

At halftime, Anthony Davis led the charge with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks, while LeBron James added 12 points and seven assists.

Austin Reaves contributed 13 points, and bench players Gabe Vincent (nine points) and Dalton Knecht (nine points) provided crucial sparks.

The Celtics struggled offensively, shooting just 39.1% from the field and 30.0% from three-point range in the first half. Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown led Boston’s efforts with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Despite holding the Lakers to just 16 points in the third quarter, the Celtics couldn't capitalize offensively, managing only 20 points themselves.

The fourth quarter served as little more than a formality, but the Lakers still outscored the Celtics by six, sealing the 21-point victory.

