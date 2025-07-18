Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (July 17) | 2025 NBA Summer League

The Boston Celtics faced their historic rivals, the LA Lakers, on Thursday's NBA 2K26 Summer League game in Las Vegas. Boston looked to improve its record to 3-1 with a win and push LA further down the standings with a 1-3 mark.

The Lakers' balanced attack, led by Cole Swider, gave them a 26-21 lead after one quarter. Christian Koloko's activity in the paint on both ends also caused the Celtics problems.

The Cs turned the tables on the Lakers in the second quarter to take a 40-35 lead at halftime. Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez dissected LA's defense to help push their team to a slight edge after the end of the first two quarters.

Boston's defense wasn't as stifling in the third quarter but it still limited LA to 20 points. The Celtics forced the Lakers to 0-for-5 shooting from deep, a key reason they extended their lead to 65-55 entering the fourth quarter.

Bronny James, who went scoreless in the first half, came alive with 10 points one assist and one steal in the third frame.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Amari Williams 0 1 0 Jordan Walsh 10 3 0 Baylor Scheierman 3 2 4 Hugo Gonzalez 10 4 1 Max Shulga 3 0 1 Kendall Brown 3 2 1 Miles Norris 11 3 0 Kenneth Lofton Jr. 0 1 2 Jalen Bridges 0 2 2 Isaiah Wong 2 0 0

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Christian Koloko 6 2 1 Cole Swider 7 1 2 Dalton Knecht 3 2 0 DJ Steward 7 1 2 Bronny James 0 2 3 Trey Jemison III 0 2 1 Ethan Taylor 0 1 0 Darius Bazley 8 4 0 RJ Davis 2 1 1 DaJuan Gordon 2 1 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

