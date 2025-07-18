  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (July 17) | 2025 NBA Summer League

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (July 17) | 2025 NBA Summer League

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 18, 2025 02:46 GMT
NBA: Summer League-Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (July 17) | 2025 NBA Summer League. [photo: Imagn]

The Boston Celtics faced their historic rivals, the LA Lakers, on Thursday's NBA 2K26 Summer League game in Las Vegas. Boston looked to improve its record to 3-1 with a win and push LA further down the standings with a 1-3 mark.

Ad

The Lakers' balanced attack, led by Cole Swider, gave them a 26-21 lead after one quarter. Christian Koloko's activity in the paint on both ends also caused the Celtics problems.

The Cs turned the tables on the Lakers in the second quarter to take a 40-35 lead at halftime. Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez dissected LA's defense to help push their team to a slight edge after the end of the first two quarters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston's defense wasn't as stifling in the third quarter but it still limited LA to 20 points. The Celtics forced the Lakers to 0-for-5 shooting from deep, a key reason they extended their lead to 65-55 entering the fourth quarter.

Bronny James, who went scoreless in the first half, came alive with 10 points one assist and one steal in the third frame.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Amari Williams010
Jordan Walsh1030
Baylor Scheierman324
Hugo Gonzalez1041
Max Shulga301
Kendall Brown321
Miles Norris1130
Kenneth Lofton Jr.012
Jalen Bridges022
Isaiah Wong200
Ad

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Christian Koloko621
Cole Swider712
Dalton Knecht320
DJ Steward712
Bronny James023
Trey Jemison III021
Ethan Taylor010
Darius Bazley840
RJ Davis211
DaJuan Gordon210
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications