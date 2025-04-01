Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (March 31) | 2024-25 NBA season

The defending champions, Boston Celtics, faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Coming into the game, Boston is amid an eight-game winning run. They have won 13 of their last 14 games. The Celtics (55-19) are presumed to be locked in at the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, with the first-placed Cleveland Cavaliers four and a half games ahead and No. 3 New York Knicks eight games behind.

On the other hand, Memphis is on a two-game losing skid and has lost five of its past six. The Grizzlies hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-30 record. They are a game behind No. 4 LA Lakers and have a one-game lead over sixth-placed Golden State Warriors.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 17 9 1 0 0 3 7-13 2-6 1-1 8 Xavier Tillman 2 2 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-2 2-2 3 Kristaps Porziņģis 16 5 4 0 0 1 6-9 3-4 1-1 16 Derrick White 5 3 6 0 0 0 2-9 1-7 0-0 12 Jrue Holiday 5 3 5 1 0 1 2-6 1-3 0-0 15 Al Horford 13 4 1 0 0 0 4-8 3-5 2-2 -5 Payton Pritchard 2 2 1 1 0 1 1-3 0-2 0-0 -10 Sam Hauser 6 1 1 1 0 0 2-4 2-4 0-0 -6 Baylor Scheierman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -8 Luke Kornet DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Torrey Craig DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaylen Brown DNP - - - - - - - - -

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Wells 5 2 0 0 0 0 2-4 1-3 0-0 -19 Jaren Jackson Jr. 10 7 1 0 0 0 4-7 2-2 0-0 1 Zach Edey 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 Desmond Bane 9 0 1 1 0 3 4-8 1-4 0-0 -11 Ja Morant 19 3 3 1 0 1 7-9 2-3 3-4 1 Marvin Bagley III 2 5 1 1 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-2 -13 Santi Aldama 9 3 2 0 0 1 3-8 1-6 2-2 0 Scotty Pippen Jr. 2 0 2 0 0 1 1-5 0-4 0-0 -6 Luke Kennard 1 1 0 3 0 0 0-1 0-0 1-1 13 Vince Williams Jr. 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 7 Lamar Stevens DNP - - - - - - - - - Jay Huff DNP - - - - - - - - - GG Jackson DNP - - - - - - - - - John Konchar DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies game summary

In the back-and-forth opening period, the Memphis Grizzlies had a 32-25 lead over the Boston Celtics. Jaren Jackson Jr. had eight points and four rebounds for Memphis, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford scored eight points apiece for Boston.

The Grizzlies have extended their lead to 11 in the second quarter. However, the Celtics outscored them 41-27 in the period to take a 66-61 lead into the halftime break.

Tatum led Boston with 17 points and nine boards on 7-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-6 from the 3-point line in the first half. Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting (3-for-3 on 3-pointers), while Horford added 13 points and four rebounds on 4-for-8 shooting (3-for-5 from downtown) off the bench.

For Memphis, Ja Morant scored 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Jackson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

