Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (March 31) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 01, 2025 00:50 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the defending champions Boston Celtics on Monday (Image source: Imagn)

The defending champions, Boston Celtics, faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Coming into the game, Boston is amid an eight-game winning run. They have won 13 of their last 14 games. The Celtics (55-19) are presumed to be locked in at the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, with the first-placed Cleveland Cavaliers four and a half games ahead and No. 3 New York Knicks eight games behind.

On the other hand, Memphis is on a two-game losing skid and has lost five of its past six. The Grizzlies hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-30 record. They are a game behind No. 4 LA Lakers and have a one-game lead over sixth-placed Golden State Warriors.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum17910037-132-61-18
Xavier Tillman2200010-20-22-23
Kristaps Porziņģis16540016-93-41-116
Derrick White5360002-91-70-012
Jrue Holiday5351012-61-30-015
Al Horford13410004-83-52-2-5
Payton Pritchard2211011-30-20-0-10
Sam Hauser6111002-42-40-0-6
Baylor Scheierman0000000-00-00-0-8
Luke KornetDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Torrey CraigDNP---------
Jaylen BrownDNP---------
Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Wells5200002-41-30-0-19
Jaren Jackson Jr.10710004-72-20-01
Zach Edey2000001-20-00-02
Desmond Bane9011034-81-40-0-11
Ja Morant19331017-92-33-41
Marvin Bagley III2511101-30-10-2-13
Santi Aldama9320013-81-62-20
Scotty Pippen Jr.2020011-50-40-0-6
Luke Kennard1103000-10-01-113
Vince Williams Jr.2010001-10-00-07
Lamar StevensDNP---------
Jay HuffDNP---------
GG JacksonDNP---------
John KoncharDNP---------
Cam SpencerDNP---------
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies game summary

In the back-and-forth opening period, the Memphis Grizzlies had a 32-25 lead over the Boston Celtics. Jaren Jackson Jr. had eight points and four rebounds for Memphis, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford scored eight points apiece for Boston.

The Grizzlies have extended their lead to 11 in the second quarter. However, the Celtics outscored them 41-27 in the period to take a 66-61 lead into the halftime break.

Tatum led Boston with 17 points and nine boards on 7-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-6 from the 3-point line in the first half. Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting (3-for-3 on 3-pointers), while Horford added 13 points and four rebounds on 4-for-8 shooting (3-for-5 from downtown) off the bench.

For Memphis, Ja Morant scored 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Jackson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
