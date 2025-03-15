Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for March 14 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game on Friday is filled with stakes as the regular season nears its conclusion. For the defending champions, they're looking to build momentum and reach peak form as one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Meanwhile, the Heat — who were in ninth place in the East heading into Friday's matchup — are seeking to at least get into a more favorable position in the play-in scenario.
This season, the Celtics (47-19) are up 2-0 in the season series over their longtime Eastern Conference rivals. As such, the Heat (29-36) are out to avenge their previous two losses as well as inch closer to a .500 win-loss record.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score
Celtics
Heat
Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.