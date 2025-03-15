Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for March 14 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game on Friday is filled with stakes as the regular season nears its conclusion. For the defending champions, they're looking to build momentum and reach peak form as one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Meanwhile, the Heat — who were in ninth place in the East heading into Friday's matchup — are seeking to at least get into a more favorable position in the play-in scenario.

This season, the Celtics (47-19) are up 2-0 in the season series over their longtime Eastern Conference rivals. As such, the Heat (29-36) are out to avenge their previous two losses as well as inch closer to a .500 win-loss record.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jayson Tatum 12 3 2 0 0 2 1 18:28 3-11 2-5 4-4 +4 Al Horford 5 4 4 0 1 1 0 13:45 1-2 1-2 2-2 +7 Luke Kornet 2 2 1 0 1 0 3 11:43 1-2 0-1 0-0 +7 Derrick White 4 3 2 2 0 1 0 18:08 2-8 0-4 0-0 +5 Jrue Holiday 16 3 0 0 0 1 0 16:53 6-10 4-6 0-0 +6 Payton Pritchard 8 2 0 2 0 2 2 16:06 3-8 2-7 0-0 -11 Sam Hauser 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11:24 1-2 1-2 0-0 -9 Jordan Walsh 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7:07 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Neemias Queta 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6:26 0-1 0-0 0-0 -3

Heat

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 14 3 3 1 0 3 2 17:56 6-10 1-5 1-2 -2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 14:41 1-1 0-0 0-2 -9 Bam Adebayo 7 5 0 0 1 1 1 14:44 2-3 0-0 3-3 -5 Tyler Herro 12 1 3 1 2 1 0 18:02 5-10 2-4 0-0 -4 Duncan Robinson 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 13:12 0-3 0-3 0-0 -5 Davion Mitchell 9 8 3 1 0 1 1 17:52 3-6 2-3 1-3 +12 Kel'el Warre 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 9:16 2-2 0-0 0-0 +5 Haywood Highsmith 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 8:59 0-2 0-1 0-0 +3 Pelle Larsson 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 5:18 1-1 0-0 0-0 +5

