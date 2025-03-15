  • home icon
  Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for March 14 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 15, 2025 00:24 GMT
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game on Friday is filled with stakes as the regular season nears its conclusion. For the defending champions, they're looking to build momentum and reach peak form as one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Meanwhile, the Heat — who were in ninth place in the East heading into Friday's matchup — are seeking to at least get into a more favorable position in the play-in scenario.

This season, the Celtics (47-19) are up 2-0 in the season series over their longtime Eastern Conference rivals. As such, the Heat (29-36) are out to avenge their previous two losses as well as inch closer to a .500 win-loss record.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jayson Tatum1232002118:283-112-54-4+4
Al Horford544011013:451-21-22-2+7
Luke Kornet221010311:431-20-10-0+7
Derrick White432201018:082-80-40-0+5
Jrue Holiday1630001016:536-104-60-0+6
Payton Pritchard820202216:063-82-70-0-11
Sam Hauser3 1 0000111:241-21-20-0-9
Jordan Walsh0 1 000017:070-10-10-0-6
Neemias Queta0 1 000006:260-10-00-0-3
Heat

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins1433103217:566-101-51-2-2
Jaime Jaquez Jr.220000014:411-10-00-2-9
Bam Adebayo750011114:442-30-03-3-5
Tyler Herro1213121018:025-102-40-0-4
Duncan Robinson020101113:120-30-30-0-5
Davion Mitchell983101117:523-62-31-3+12
Kel'el Warre4 2 000009:162-20-00-0+5
Haywood Highsmith0 0 010108:590-20-10-0+3
Pelle Larsson2 0 000105:181-10-00-0+5

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

