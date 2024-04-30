Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Players Stats and Box Scores for April 29, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 

The Boston Celtics dominated the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first-round series matchup in the 2024 NBA playoffs on Saturday. The Celtics turned up their defense to hold the Heat to just 84 points. They also stopped their hot shooting from beyond the arc, shooting just 9-for-28 after hitting a franchise playoff record 23 3-pointers in Game 2.

It was a total team effort from Boston as they silenced the Kaseya Center crowd in Miami. Jayson Tatum led the way with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Jaylen Brown scored 22 points. Kristaps Porzingis contributed 18 points and Derrick White added 16 points.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Heat. Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro each scored 15 points, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 4

Boston Celtics players' stats and box score

In Game 4 of the series on Monday, Derrick White set a career playoff high with 38 points, adding four rebounds, three assists and three blocks. White went ballistic from beyond the arc, going 8-for-15. Jayson Tatum posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds plus five assists.

Jaylen Brown added 17 points, five rebounds and two steals, bouncing back after a 2-for-9 performance in the first half. Al Horford played important minutes after Kristaps Porzingis had gone down with a calf injury in the second quarter and didn't return.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- J. Tatum 20 11 5 0 0 1 3 37 5-14 2-6 8-8 12 K. Porzingis 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 14 1-5 1-3 4-4 9 J. Holiday 11 6 6 1 0 0 1 37 4-10 1-4 2-2 4 D. White 38 4 3 0 3 1 3 40 15-26 8-15 0-0 10 J. Brown 17 5 2 2 0 6 3 38 7-18 1-3 2-4 17 S. Hauser 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 16 0-2 0-2 0-0 -3 A. Horford 7 8 2 1 0 1 4 33 3-5 1-3 0-0 15 L. Kornet 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 -1 P. Pritchard 0 2 3 1 0 1 1 18 0-4 0-1 0-0 10 O. Brissett DNP N. Queta DNP S. Mykhailiuk DNP J. Springer DNP J. Walsh DNP X. Tillman DNP

Miami Heat players' stats and box score

Bam Adebayo was Miami's best player on Monday night, finishing with 25 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Tyler Herro had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists but went 8-for-17 from the field. He also had five turnovers, which highlights the Heat's need for a true point guard.

Caleb Martin went alive in the second half to contribute 18 points, five rebounds and two steals after hitting 4-fo-8 from the 3-point area. Patty Mills added nine points off the bench, but there was not enough offensive production for Miami to steal Game 4.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- N. Jovic 3 3 0 1 0 0 1 16 1-4 1-4 0-0 -16 C. Martin 18 5 2 2 0 1 3 37 6-14 4-8 2-2 -15 B. Adebayo 25 17 5 0 0 3 5 41 11-22 1-3 2-3 -9 T. Herro 19 4 4 0 0 5 1 43 8-17 2-6 1-2 -8 J. Jaquez Jr. 9 2 2 1 1 1 1 22 4-10 0-2 1-1 -3 K. Love 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 6 0-2 0-2 0-0 -5 D. Robinson 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 H. Highsmith 3 2 0 0 1 1 5 19 1-6 0-3 1-1 -17 P. Mills 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 3-8 1-4 2-3 5 D. Wright 2 4 2 0 1 0 0 29 1-2 0-0 0-0 4 J. Butler DNP T. Bryant DNP O. Robinson DNP J. Richardson DNP T. Rozier DNP

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game summary

The game started slow for both teams until Derrick White caught fire late in the first quarter. White finished the first half with 22 points as the Boston Celtics took a double-digit lead into the third quarter. It was the same story in the second half as the Celtics earned a 102-88 win.

Jayson Tatum played well enough to provide plenty of support for White. The Miami Heat tried to make a run late in the fourth period, but it was just too little too late.

The Heat are now down 3-1 heading into Game 5 in Boston, where the Celtics only lost four times in the regular season.

