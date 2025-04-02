Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 2 | NBA 2024-25 season

  • home icon
By Sameer Khan
Modified Apr 02, 2025 11:20 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 2 (Credits: Imagn)

The Boston Celtics kick off a two-game homestand against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Boston has won nine games in a row and is second (56-19) in the East. Meanwhile, the Heat are struggling in 10th (34-41) in the East but are in good form, winning five straight games.

The Heat have lost all three of their games against the Celtics this season. They lost 108-79 on Dec. 2, 103-85 on Feb. 10 and 103-91 on March 14. Boston won its March 14 game against the Heat, thanks to a solid outing by Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, who combined for 53 points.

Derrick White was also key, recording 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Miami relied on Andrew Wiggins, who scored 23 points and recorded four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Tyler Herro was solid as well, recording 19 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Miami will look to avoid being swept by the Celtics. It be interesting to see what kind of plan it has in store for Boston.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for April 2

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have quite a few injuries to deal with. Jaylen Brown (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Furthermore, JD Davison (G League), Miles Norris (G League), Drew Peterson (G League) and Jordan Walsh (G League) are out against Miami, while Al Horford (foot) is listed as doubtful.

Miami Heat injury report

Miami also has a few key adjustments to make ahead of the Celtics game, as Nikola Jovic (hand), Kevin Love (personal), Duncan Robinson (sacroiliac joint), Dru Smith (achilles) and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) are out.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 2

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Luke Kornet.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Derrick White

Payton Pritchard

Sam Hauser

Jayson Tatum

Luke Kornet

JD Davison

Baylor Scheierman

Jordan Walsh

Drew Peterson

Neemias Queta





Xavier Tillman

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth charts

The Miami Heat are expected to start Tyler Herro, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Tyler Herro

Alec Burks

Haywood Highsmith

Bam Adebayo

Kel’el Ware

Davion Mitchell

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Pelle Larsson

Kyle Anderson


Terry Rozier





More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
