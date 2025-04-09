  • home icon
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 02:42 GMT
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score -- Photo by GETTY
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score -- Photo by GETTY

The defending NBA champions, Boston Celtics, descended on New York Tuesday and completed a season series sweep of the Knicks with a 119-117 overtime victory.

Former Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis led the charge for the visiting Celtics to complete a shutout of their Atlantic Conference rivals this season. He finished with a team-high 34 points on 11-for-19 shooting and 8-for-13 from 3-point land.

Jayson Tatum backstopped him with 32 points, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Jrue Holiday, meanwhile, had 16 points.

New York, for its part, was led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 34 points and 14 rebounds, with Jalen Brunson adding 27 points and nine assists.

The two teams battled it out in the opening half with the Knicks winding up on top 58-52 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Celtics made some headway, led by Porzingis and Tatum. They outscored the Knicks in the frame 31-20 to hold an 83-78 lead entering the final quarter.

The payoff period saw the teams angling to make early inroads. They fought to a 98-93 count midway into the fourth, with the Celtics on top. New York continued to push its way back, taking a 3-point lead 107-104 with 12 seconds remaining.

Tatum, however, tied the game at 107-all with a triple to eventually send the game to overtime.

In OT, the teams continued to slug it out, fighting to a 112-all count with 1:28 to go before Porzingis broke the tie with a 3-pointer to make it 115-112 in their favor with 41 ticks remaining. From there, the Celtics held on for the win.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaylen Brown65100321:392-80-22-2-2
Jayson Tatum327511247:4411-224-116-8+2
Kristaps Porzingis344311238:4211-198-134-60
Jrue Holiday164320137:165-92-44-5+6
Derrick White148910342:455-144-120-0-1
Payton Prtitchard85310129:533-60-32-2-10
Sam Hauser72111128:073-61-40-0+9
Luke Kornet23111418:540-30-02-2+6
Torrey CraigDNP-Coach's Decision
JD DavisonDNP-Coach's Decision
Drew PetersonDNP-Coach's Decision
Neemias QuetaDNP-Coach's Decision
Baylor ScheiermanDNP-Coach's Decision
Xavier TillmanDNP-Coach's Decision
Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
OG Anunoby1381224041:205-130-53-6-7
Josh Hart10117301647:325-140-40-1-5
Karl-Anthony Towns34142111442:3714-211-35-7+1
Mikal Bridges1444011437:486-152-60-0-2
Jalen Brunson2719002138:2610:215-122-2-2
Miles McBride551100320:372-51-40-0+3
Mitchell Robinson471120015:442-30-00-0-1
Cameron Payne702002314:263-71-30-00
Landry Shamet32000006:301-21-10-0+3
Precious AchiuwaDNP-Coach's Decision
Pacome DadietDNP-Coach's Decision
Tyler KolekDNP-Coach's Decision
P.J. TuckerDNP-Coach's Decision
Anton WatsonDNP-Coach's Decision
Delon WrightDNP-Coach's Decision
Boston Celtics win third straight as regular season winds down

The win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday saw the Boston Celtics win their third straight as the regular season winds down.

Boston is safely perched in second spot at 59-20, just trailing the Eastern Conference top seeds Cleveland Cavaliers (63-16).

The Celtics have three games left in their schedule, playing the Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday before wrapping things with back-to-back home games against the also-rans Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Sunday.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

New York, meanwhile, dropped to 50-29 with the loss, but is still inside the top three in the East.

The Knicks still have two road games left in their assignment against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. They play the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in between on Friday.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

