Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The defending NBA champions, Boston Celtics, descended on New York Tuesday and completed a season series sweep of the Knicks with a 119-117 overtime victory.
Former Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis led the charge for the visiting Celtics to complete a shutout of their Atlantic Conference rivals this season. He finished with a team-high 34 points on 11-for-19 shooting and 8-for-13 from 3-point land.
Jayson Tatum backstopped him with 32 points, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Jrue Holiday, meanwhile, had 16 points.
New York, for its part, was led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 34 points and 14 rebounds, with Jalen Brunson adding 27 points and nine assists.
The two teams battled it out in the opening half with the Knicks winding up on top 58-52 at the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Celtics made some headway, led by Porzingis and Tatum. They outscored the Knicks in the frame 31-20 to hold an 83-78 lead entering the final quarter.
The payoff period saw the teams angling to make early inroads. They fought to a 98-93 count midway into the fourth, with the Celtics on top. New York continued to push its way back, taking a 3-point lead 107-104 with 12 seconds remaining.
Tatum, however, tied the game at 107-all with a triple to eventually send the game to overtime.
In OT, the teams continued to slug it out, fighting to a 112-all count with 1:28 to go before Porzingis broke the tie with a 3-pointer to make it 115-112 in their favor with 41 ticks remaining. From there, the Celtics held on for the win.
Boston Celtics win third straight as regular season winds down
The win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday saw the Boston Celtics win their third straight as the regular season winds down.
Boston is safely perched in second spot at 59-20, just trailing the Eastern Conference top seeds Cleveland Cavaliers (63-16).
The Celtics have three games left in their schedule, playing the Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday before wrapping things with back-to-back home games against the also-rans Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Sunday.
New York, meanwhile, dropped to 50-29 with the loss, but is still inside the top three in the East.
The Knicks still have two road games left in their assignment against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. They play the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in between on Friday.
