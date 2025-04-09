Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The defending NBA champions, Boston Celtics, descended on New York Tuesday and completed a season series sweep of the Knicks with a 119-117 overtime victory.

Ad

Former Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis led the charge for the visiting Celtics to complete a shutout of their Atlantic Conference rivals this season. He finished with a team-high 34 points on 11-for-19 shooting and 8-for-13 from 3-point land.

Jayson Tatum backstopped him with 32 points, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Jrue Holiday, meanwhile, had 16 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York, for its part, was led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 34 points and 14 rebounds, with Jalen Brunson adding 27 points and nine assists.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The two teams battled it out in the opening half with the Knicks winding up on top 58-52 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Celtics made some headway, led by Porzingis and Tatum. They outscored the Knicks in the frame 31-20 to hold an 83-78 lead entering the final quarter.

The payoff period saw the teams angling to make early inroads. They fought to a 98-93 count midway into the fourth, with the Celtics on top. New York continued to push its way back, taking a 3-point lead 107-104 with 12 seconds remaining.

Ad

Tatum, however, tied the game at 107-all with a triple to eventually send the game to overtime.

In OT, the teams continued to slug it out, fighting to a 112-all count with 1:28 to go before Porzingis broke the tie with a 3-pointer to make it 115-112 in their favor with 41 ticks remaining. From there, the Celtics held on for the win.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

Ad

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaylen Brown 6 5 1 0 0 3 21:39 2-8 0-2 2-2 -2 Jayson Tatum 32 7 5 1 1 2 47:44 11-22 4-11 6-8 +2 Kristaps Porzingis 34 4 3 1 1 2 38:42 11-19 8-13 4-6 0 Jrue Holiday 16 4 3 2 0 1 37:16 5-9 2-4 4-5 +6 Derrick White 14 8 9 1 0 3 42:45 5-14 4-12 0-0 -1 Payton Prtitchard 8 5 3 1 0 1 29:53 3-6 0-3 2-2 -10 Sam Hauser 7 2 1 1 1 1 28:07 3-6 1-4 0-0 +9 Luke Kornet 2 3 1 1 1 4 18:54 0-3 0-0 2-2 +6 Torrey Craig DNP-Coach's Decision JD Davison DNP-Coach's Decision Drew Peterson DNP-Coach's Decision Neemias Queta DNP-Coach's Decision Baylor Scheierman DNP-Coach's Decision Xavier Tillman DNP-Coach's Decision

Ad

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- OG Anunoby 13 8 1 2 2 4 0 41:20 5-13 0-5 3-6 -7 Josh Hart 10 11 7 3 0 1 6 47:32 5-14 0-4 0-1 -5 Karl-Anthony Towns 34 14 2 1 1 1 4 42:37 14-21 1-3 5-7 +1 Mikal Bridges 14 4 4 0 1 1 4 37:48 6-15 2-6 0-0 -2 Jalen Brunson 27 1 9 0 0 2 1 38:26 10:21 5-12 2-2 -2 Miles McBride 5 5 1 1 0 0 3 20:37 2-5 1-4 0-0 +3 Mitchell Robinson 4 7 1 1 2 0 0 15:44 2-3 0-0 0-0 -1 Cameron Payne 7 0 2 0 0 2 3 14:26 3-7 1-3 0-0 0 Landry Shamet 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 6:30 1-2 1-1 0-0 +3 Precious Achiuwa DNP-Coach's Decision Pacome Dadiet DNP-Coach's Decision Tyler Kolek DNP-Coach's Decision P.J. Tucker DNP-Coach's Decision Anton Watson DNP-Coach's Decision Delon Wright DNP-Coach's Decision

Ad

Boston Celtics win third straight as regular season winds down

The win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday saw the Boston Celtics win their third straight as the regular season winds down.

Boston is safely perched in second spot at 59-20, just trailing the Eastern Conference top seeds Cleveland Cavaliers (63-16).

The Celtics have three games left in their schedule, playing the Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday before wrapping things with back-to-back home games against the also-rans Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Sunday.

Ad

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

New York, meanwhile, dropped to 50-29 with the loss, but is still inside the top three in the East.

The Knicks still have two road games left in their assignment against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. They play the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in between on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More