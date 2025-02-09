  • home icon
  • Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:42 GMT
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Boston Celtics made the short trip south to visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. It was the second matchup of the season between the Atlantic Division rivals, with the Knicks losing the first one 132-109 in Boston.

Coach Joe Mazzulla opted to rest a couple of his starters in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. His starting lineup against the Knicks was composed of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Luka Kornet.

On the other hand, coach Tom Thibodeau was without OG Anunoby, who is dealing with a foot injury. Thibs' starting five were Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jayson Tatum16520011216-154-80-212
Al Horford5310111151-31-22-211
Luke Kornet4800202162-20-00-016
Derrick White3220011131-31-30-014
Jaylen Brown12222122185-90-02-27
Xavier Tillman000000130-00-00-0-4
Sam Hauser010000060-10-10-04
Neemias Queta7501102142-30-03-43
Payton Pritchard14200000135-83-51-22
Baylor ScheiermanDNP
Kristaps PorzingisDNP
Jrue HolidayDNP
Jordan WalshDNP

Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Precious Achiuwa1320000210-30-11-2-15
Mikal Bridges4211000182-100-20-0-7
Karl-Anthony Towns6611112172-52-20-0-16
Jalen Brunson18010011173-61-311-11-5
Josh Hart5521033202-81-20-0-17
Ariel Hukporti010000130-10-00-04
Cameron Payne800000074-50-00-0-6
Miles McBride6102001171-41-33-3-3
Matt RyanDNP
Jacob ToppinDNP
Landry ShametDNP
Tyler KolekDNP

Note: These are stats after the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

