Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics made the short trip south to visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. It was the second matchup of the season between the Atlantic Division rivals, with the Knicks losing the first one 132-109 in Boston.

Coach Joe Mazzulla opted to rest a couple of his starters in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. His starting lineup against the Knicks was composed of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Luka Kornet.

On the other hand, coach Tom Thibodeau was without OG Anunoby, who is dealing with a foot injury. Thibs' starting five were Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jayson Tatum 16 5 2 0 0 1 1 21 6-15 4-8 0-2 12 Al Horford 5 3 1 0 1 1 1 15 1-3 1-2 2-2 11 Luke Kornet 4 8 0 0 2 0 2 16 2-2 0-0 0-0 16 Derrick White 3 2 2 0 0 1 1 13 1-3 1-3 0-0 14 Jaylen Brown 12 2 2 2 1 2 2 18 5-9 0-0 2-2 7 Xavier Tillman 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Sam Hauser 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 4 Neemias Queta 7 5 0 1 1 0 2 14 2-3 0-0 3-4 3 Payton Pritchard 14 2 0 0 0 0 0 13 5-8 3-5 1-2 2 Baylor Scheierman DNP Kristaps Porzingis DNP Jrue Holiday DNP Jordan Walsh DNP

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Precious Achiuwa 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 21 0-3 0-1 1-2 -15 Mikal Bridges 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 18 2-10 0-2 0-0 -7 Karl-Anthony Towns 6 6 1 1 1 1 2 17 2-5 2-2 0-0 -16 Jalen Brunson 18 0 1 0 0 1 1 17 3-6 1-3 11-11 -5 Josh Hart 5 5 2 1 0 3 3 20 2-8 1-2 0-0 -17 Ariel Hukporti 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 4 Cameron Payne 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 4-5 0-0 0-0 -6 Miles McBride 6 1 0 2 0 0 1 17 1-4 1-3 3-3 -3 Matt Ryan DNP Jacob Toppin DNP Landry Shamet DNP Tyler Kolek DNP

Note: These are stats after the first half.

