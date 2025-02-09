Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics made the short trip south to visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. It was the second matchup of the season between the Atlantic Division rivals, with the Knicks losing the first one 132-109 in Boston.
Coach Joe Mazzulla opted to rest a couple of his starters in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. His starting lineup against the Knicks was composed of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Luka Kornet.
On the other hand, coach Tom Thibodeau was without OG Anunoby, who is dealing with a foot injury. Thibs' starting five were Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score
Celtics
Knicks
Note: These are stats after the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.