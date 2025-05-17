Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for May 16 | Game 6, 2025 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals

It’s a golden opportunity for the New York Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, back on their home floor Friday for Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics, who are missing star forward Jayson Tatum due to a torn Achilles.

Below is the box score for Game 6 of the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Round 2 series.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks box score

Boston Celtics player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jaylen Brown 22:37 18 2 3 7 13 53.8 3 6 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 2 0 1 6 2 -22 Al Horford 16:21 4 2 0 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 1 0 -19 Luke Kornet 09:40 5 3 0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 1 1 100 1 2 0 0 2 2 -8 Jrue Holiday 19:33 4 2 2 1 7 14.3 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 1 1 1 0 1 2 -20 Derrick White 20:02 2 1 1 1 7 14.3 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 1 2 -31 Kristaps Porziņģis 11:29 4 5 0 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 1 4 0 1 0 2 -14 Payton Pritchard 13:40 0 2 1 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 2 -17 Sam Hauser 06:38 0 1 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 2 -4 TOTALS 37 20 7 14 42 33.3 4 19 21.1 5 7 71.4 4 14 2 2 11 14 -

New York Knicks player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- OG Anunoby 21:18 9 6 0 2 10 20.0 1 7 14.3 4 4 100 1 5 2 2 2 2 20 Josh Hart 17:20 5 8 5 2 5 40.0 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 2 6 0 0 2 3 15 Karl-Anthony Towns 19:23 16 6 0 6 13 46.2 1 4 25.0 3 3 100 1 5 0 0 1 1 19 Mikal Bridges 15:30 12 4 1 5 9 55.6 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 3 1 1 0 2 3 17 Jalen Brunson 18:53 11 3 5 5 7 71.4 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 0 1 1 21 Miles McBride 16:39 10 2 1 4 6 66.7 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 2 0 0 1 0 0 24 Mitchell Robinson 09:52 1 3 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 2 1 0 0 3 19 Precious Achiuwa 01:05 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 64 39 12 24 51 47.1 7 23 30.4 9 11 81.8 10 22 4 3 8 13 -

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Game recap

The opening quarter was tightly contested until a 16-16 tie was broken by a 10-4 Knicks run that gave them a six-point cushion.

But it was all Knicks in the second. The home team erupted for a 38-17 period, catching fire offensively and stretching their lead to 64-37 by halftime.

Jaylen Brown carried the load for Boston with 18 first-half points, as no other Celtic reached double digits.

New York’s offense clicked behind Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped 16 in the first half. Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride followed with 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

