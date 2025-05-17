  • home icon
  • Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for May 16 | Game 6, 2025 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for May 16 | Game 6, 2025 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 17, 2025 01:43 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for May 16 | Game 6, 2025 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals - Image source: Imagn

It’s a golden opportunity for the New York Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, back on their home floor Friday for Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics, who are missing star forward Jayson Tatum due to a torn Achilles.

Below is the box score for Game 6 of the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Round 2 series.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks box score

Boston Celtics player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jaylen Brown22:37182371353.83650.01250.0020162-22
Al Horford16:214202366.7010.0000.0110010-19
Luke Kornet09:405302366.7000.011100120022-8
Jrue Holiday19:334221714.3010.022100111012-20
Derrick White20:022111714.3040.0000.0011012-31
Kristaps Porziņģis11:294501425.01250.01250.0140102-14
Payton Pritchard13:40021030.0030.0000.0020002-17
Sam Hauser06:38010020.0020.0000.0010002-4
TOTALS37207144233.341921.15771.4414221114-
New York Knicks player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
OG Anunoby21:1896021020.01714.34410015222220
Josh Hart17:205852540.0010.01250.026002315
Karl-Anthony Towns19:23166061346.21425.03310015001119
Mikal Bridges15:3012415955.62366.7000.031102317
Jalen Brunson18:5311355771.41333.3000.003001121
Miles McBride16:3910214666.72450.0000.020010024
Mitchell Robinson09:52130000.0000.01250.012100319
Precious Achiuwa01:05000010.0010.0000.00000000
TOTALS643912245147.172330.491181.8102243813-
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Game recap

The opening quarter was tightly contested until a 16-16 tie was broken by a 10-4 Knicks run that gave them a six-point cushion.

But it was all Knicks in the second. The home team erupted for a 38-17 period, catching fire offensively and stretching their lead to 64-37 by halftime.

Jaylen Brown carried the load for Boston with 18 first-half points, as no other Celtic reached double digits.

New York’s offense clicked behind Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped 16 in the first half. Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride followed with 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
