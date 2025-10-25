Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (Oct. 24) | 2025-26 NBA season
The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
New York is looking for a 2-0 start this season after winning its season opener 119-111 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the other hand, Boston had a narrow 117-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
The Celtics and the Knicks met in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. New York won the series 4-2 as Boston star Jayson Tatum suffered a torn ACL in Game 4.
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score
Boston Celtics player stats and box score
PLAYER
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PTS
+/-
Jaylen Brown
3
5
60
1
2
50
1
2
50
1
1
0
0
2
8
7
Sam Hauser
1
1
100
1
1
100
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
3
1
Neemias Queta
2
2
100
0
0
0
1
1
100
2
1
0
1
1
5
1
Payton Pritchard
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
Derrick White
1
2
50
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
2
1
Anfernee Simons
2
3
66.7
1
2
50
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
5
7
Xavier Tillman
2
2
100
1
1
100
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
5
7
Hugo González
1
2
50
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
7
Baylor Scheierman
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Chris Boucher
0
3
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
3
0
0
7
Josh Minott
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan Walsh
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amari Williams
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Knicks player stats and box score
PLAYER
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PTS
+/-
OG Anunoby
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
-6
Mikal Bridges
1
3
33.3
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
-3
Karl-Anthony Towns
3
6
50
3
4
75
0
1
0
3
1
0
1
1
9
-7
Jalen Brunson
2
6
33.3
0
1
0
2
2
100
0
0
0
0
0
6
-8
Miles McBride
0
3
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
3
1
0
0
0
-3
Landry Shamet
1
2
50
1
2
50
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
3
-5
Josh Hart
1
4
25
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
-7
Guerschon Yabusele
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
-1
Jordan Clarkson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pacôme Dadiet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mohamed Diawara
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyler Kolek
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game summary
The Boston Celtics had a 30-22 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the opening quarter. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with eight points, while Karl-Anthony Towns scored nine points for the Knicks.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.