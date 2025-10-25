Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (Oct. 24) | 2025-26 NBA season

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

New York is looking for a 2-0 start this season after winning its season opener 119-111 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the other hand, Boston had a narrow 117-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The Celtics and the Knicks met in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. New York won the series 4-2 as Boston star Jayson Tatum suffered a torn ACL in Game 4.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PLAYER FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% REB AST STL BLK TO PTS +/- Jaylen Brown 3 5 60 1 2 50 1 2 50 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Sam Hauser 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 1 Neemias Queta 2 2 100 0 0 0 1 1 100 2 1 0 1 1 5 1 Payton Pritchard 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 Derrick White 1 2 50 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 Anfernee Simons 2 3 66.7 1 2 50 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 7 Xavier Tillman 2 2 100 1 1 100 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 7 Hugo González 1 2 50 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 7 Baylor Scheierman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Chris Boucher 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 7 Josh Minott DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Amari Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PLAYER FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% REB AST STL BLK TO PTS +/- OG Anunoby 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 -6 Mikal Bridges 1 3 33.3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 -3 Karl-Anthony Towns 3 6 50 3 4 75 0 1 0 3 1 0 1 1 9 -7 Jalen Brunson 2 6 33.3 0 1 0 2 2 100 0 0 0 0 0 6 -8 Miles McBride 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 1 0 0 0 -3 Landry Shamet 1 2 50 1 2 50 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 -5 Josh Hart 1 4 25 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 -7 Guerschon Yabusele 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -1 Jordan Clarkson DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pacôme Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - Mohamed Diawara DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 30-22 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the opening quarter. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with eight points, while Karl-Anthony Towns scored nine points for the Knicks.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

