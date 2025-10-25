  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (Oct. 24) | 2025-26 NBA season

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks player stats and box score (Oct. 24) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 25, 2025 00:12 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Six - Source: Getty
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ad

New York is looking for a 2-0 start this season after winning its season opener 119-111 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the other hand, Boston had a narrow 117-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The Celtics and the Knicks met in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. New York won the series 4-2 as Boston star Jayson Tatum suffered a torn ACL in Game 4.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PLAYERFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPTS+/-
Jaylen Brown3560125012501100287
Sam Hauser11100111000001001131
Neemias Queta22100000111002101151
Payton Pritchard0200100002200001
Derrick White12500100002100021
Anfernee Simons2366.712500000100057
Xavier Tillman22100111000003000057
Hugo González12500100002000027
Baylor Scheierman0000000000000001
Chris Boucher0300200002003007
Josh MinottDNP---------------
Jordan WalshDNP---------------
Amari WilliamsDNP---------------
Ad

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PLAYERFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPTS+/-
OG Anunoby010010000210000-6
Mikal Bridges1333.3020000101002-3
Karl-Anthony Towns36503475010310119-7
Jalen Brunson2633.301022100000006-8
Miles McBride030020000231000-3
Landry Shamet12501250000300003-5
Josh Hart1425010000100002-7
Guerschon Yabusele010010000010000-1
Jordan ClarksonDNP-------------
Pacôme DadietDNP-------------
Mohamed DiawaraDNP-------------
Ariel HukportiDNP-------------
Tyler KolekDNP-------------
Ad

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 30-22 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the opening quarter. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with eight points, while Karl-Anthony Towns scored nine points for the Knicks.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications