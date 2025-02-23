Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2024

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Celtics (40-16), who sit second in the Eastern Conference, will face off against the third-place Knicks (27-19) in a blockbuster conference matchup.

The Celtics and the Knicks have met 496 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding the better head-to-head record, 306-190. This will be their third matchup of the season with their last on Feb. 9, which the Celtics won 131-104 at the Madison Square Garden, New York.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks game is slated for Sunday at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusets. The game is slated to tip off at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Fans can catch the game live on the ABC and ESPN+ networks. Streaming is via Fubo TV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-350) vs Knicks (+270)

Spread: Celtics (-8.0) vs Knicks (+8.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (u231.0) vs Knicks -110 (o231.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

The Celtics are on a four-game winning run. Their last game was a 124-104 away win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 20 as Payton Pritchard led with 28 points and four assists.

The Knicks had won three games in a row before their streak was snapped against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 142-105, on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to victory over the New York Knicks in their previous matchup, where he scored a game-high 40 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points and five assists in the loss.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks betting props

Jayson Tatum's point total is set at 26.5, close to his season average of 26.8 points. Tatum has averaged 38.5 points in his last two games for the Celtics against the Knicks. So, the safe bet here is on the over.

Jalen Brunson's point total is set at 25.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 26.04. He has averaged 26.5 points in his last ten games for the Knicks. So, the safe bet here is on the over.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction

The Celtics are the odd makers' favorites against the Knicks. Based on the Moneyline odds, the Celtics are projected at 77.9% win probability, while the Knicks have a projected winning probability of 22.1%.

